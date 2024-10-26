Toing Alert! Macho Sporto's Bigg Boss "Toing Man of The Week" Contest Is the Talk of the Town!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 26: Macho Sporto, the leading men's innerwear brand continues to spice up Bigg Boss with its 'Toing Man of The Week' contest, as the second week's winner takes the spotlight. The brand is on a mission to make 'Toing' the new youth lingo!

Macho Sporto, a premium innerwear brand from the house of JG Hosiery, has partnered with Bigg Boss Season 18. As this campaign gains momentum and tightens its grip on the audience, "Toing" is set to become the next big catchphrase in everyday conversations, as a symbol of irresistible male appeal.

The show's youthful audience is captivated by the romantic twists, love angles, and the steaming chemistry between the contestants. With alliances forming and personalities becoming clearer, the campaign adds an exciting layer to the game, highlighting the player with the best rizz game.

Fans who cast the most votes even have a chance to attend a meet and greet at the Bigg Boss House, making this campaign one-of-a-kind experience.

This week, according to the votes, Rajat Dalal has been crowned as 'Toing Man of The Week'. Now whenever a tough guy embraces his soft side and sweeps girls off their feet, he is sure to be known as a "Toing Man".

Join the conversation and vote for your favourite Toing Man on the Jio Cinema App now!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)