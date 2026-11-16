Tommy Hilfiger hits the road with Romeo Beckham for TOMMY JEANS Winter 2026 Campaign

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 16: Tommy Hilfiger, which is part of PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH), introduces the TOMMY JEANS Winter 2026 campaign, starring Romeo Beckham and Yasmin Wijnaldum. Hitting the open road in iconic denim and cold-weather layers, the duo captures the optimism and irreverence at the heart of the TOMMY JEANS brand. Fresh from closing the 'Tommy Hilfiger' Spring 2027 show, Romeo continues to lead the brand's youthful take on prep, showcasing lived-in denim and relaxed winter outerwear.

"A road trip is all about that feeling of freedom," said Romeo Beckham. "There's nothing better than getting out with great music and good company. This collection reflects elements of my style - Western plaids, worn-in denim and a classic white tee. Everything feels easy and relaxed, which is the way I like it."

Denim classics are updated with lived-in washes and everyday comfort, while colorful knits and brushed teddy deliver warmth to cooler nights. Outerwear leans into utility - with workwear overshirts, padded insulation and timeless jean jackets - while graphic T-Shirts give everyday looks more character. It's all punctuated by distinctive Americana codes: checkered shirts, quilted layers, and biker boots that make a statement all season long.

"Romeo puts his own twist on a great American tradition, bringing his personality and style to this campaign," said Tommy Hilfiger. "Our Winter 2026 collection embraces the spirit of the open road. There's nothing more Americana than timeless denim, rich plaids and preppy outerwear."

Returning for their second campaign together, Romeo Beckham and Yasmin Wijnaldum continue their story from Fall 2026, bringing the same individuality and energy to Winter 2026. Both walked the TOMMY HILFIGER runway during New York Fashion Week at The Plaza Hotel on September 10 in New York City, where the Spring 2027 show presented a new vision for modern prep.

The Winter 2026 collection will be available on in.tommy.com, in TOMMY HILFIGER stores worldwide and through select wholesale partners throughout the season. Friends and followers of the brand are invited to join the conversation on social media using #TommyJeans, @TommyJeans, @RomeoBeckham and @YasminWijnaldum.

About TOMMY HILFIGER

TOMMY HILFIGER is one of the world's most recognized premium lifestyle brands, welcoming and inspiring consumers since 1985. Originally established in New York City and infused with the spirit of Americana, the brand is defined by its red, white and blue DNA, rooted in expressions that are vibrant, confident and brave. The brand's collections celebrate "Prep made Modern," fusing timeless classics with a fresh twist. Tommy Hilfiger offers premium quality and value to consumers worldwide under the TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS lifestyles, with a breadth of collections and products including men's, women's and kids' sportswear, denim, accessories, footwear and fragrance.

Part of PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH), global retail sales of TOMMY HILFIGER products were approximately $9 billion in 2025, with broad distribution around the world, including its largest global flagship store at tommy.com. Connect with TOMMY HILFIGER on Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the world's largest fashion companies, driven by its two iconic brands, Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER. For more than 140 years, PVH has connected with and inspired consumers globally and now operates in more than 40 countries worldwide. For more information, visit PVH.com. Follow PVH on Instagram and LinkedIn.

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