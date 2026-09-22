Tommy Hilfiger Launches in.Tommy.com, opening the doors to the brand's World in India

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 21: Tommy Hilfiger, which is part of PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH), launches in.tommy.com, the brand's official e-commerce website in India. Operated by PVH Arvind Fashion Private Limited, PVH's joint venture with Arvind Fashions Limited in India, the new destination brings the complete TOMMY HILFIGER experience directly to consumers across the country.

For the first time, fans across India can shop the breadth of the TOMMY HILFIGER brand directly through its own website - bringing its collections and stories together in one place, from the classics that have shaped its style for more than four decades to the latest seasonal arrivals.

"TOMMY HILFIGER is one of the most loved brands in India, and this launch gives our community a new way to experience everything Tommy has to offer," said Amisha Jain, Managing Director and CEO, Arvind Fashions Limited. "The new e-commerce platform brings our full world together - the product, the storytelling and the brand's unmistakable energy. Together with our partners at PVH, we're creating an experience designed specifically for India while staying true to what has made Tommy resonate around the globe."

Fall 2026 leads the launch, continuing the TOMMY HILFIGER vision of modern prep classics. Rooted in New York style, the collection reimagines timeless silhouettes through richer textures, refined craftsmanship and a confident seasonal perspective. At its heart are the icons that have shaped the American wardrobe for generations. The cable-knit sweater emerges as a hero, while comfortable crewnecks and quarter-zips that bring warmth and texture to seasonal layering. The polo and prep rugby return in updated proportions and elevated fabrications, while denim provides an effortless foundation throughout.

"Our fans in India have a real connection to the Tommy icons, and now we can bring the entire brand experience closer to them," said Satyen Momaya, CEO, PVH Arvind Fashion Private Limited. "At our new online home, these essential pieces of the prep wardrobe are easy to shop. It's warm, optimistic and welcoming - and now it's just one click away."

The launch of in.tommy.com expands the established presence of the TOMMY HILFIGER brand in India, which already currently reaches consumers through over 100 standalone stores and 250 department store shop-in-shops, representing more than 350 doors across the market. The new e-commerce platform extends that reach nationwide, connecting the brand's physical retail network with its own dedicated digital experience.

Friends and followers of the brand are invited to join the conversation on social media using #TommyHilfiger and @TommyHilfiger.

About TOMMY HILFIGER

TOMMY HILFIGER is one of the world's most recognized premium lifestyle brands, welcoming and inspiring consumers since 1985. Originally established in New York City and infused with the spirit of Americana, the brand is defined by its red, white and blue DNA, rooted in expressions that are vibrant, confident and brave. The brand's collections celebrate "Prep made Modern," fusing timeless classics with a fresh twist. Tommy Hilfiger offers premium quality and value to consumers worldwide under the TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS lifestyles, with a breadth of collections and products including men's, women's and kids' sportswear, denim, accessories, footwear and fragrance.

Part of PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH), global retail sales of TOMMY HILFIGER products were approximately $9 billion in 2025, with broad distribution around the world, including its largest global flagship store at tommy.com. Connect with TOMMY HILFIGER on Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the world's largest fashion companies, driven by its two iconic brands, Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER. For more than 140 years, PVH has connected with and inspired consumers globally and now operates in more than 40 countries worldwide. For more information, visit PVH.com.

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