VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 27: From captivating romances and emotional family dramas to thought-provoking explorations of love, identity, and human relationships, these ten books offer something for every kind of reader. Spanning diverse genres, voices, and storytelling styles, this curated selection celebrates compelling narratives that stay with you long after the final page. Represented by Avion Marketing, the company founded by Saisha Nighhot, these books deserve a spot on your reading list. Whether you want an unforgettable love story, a journey of self-discovery, or a fresh literary perspective, a story is waiting for you.

1. Intent: Turning AI Ambition into Business Outcomes by Bhaskar Ghosh

Publisher: Bloomsbury

How can enterprises move beyond AI pilots to deliver measurable business outcomes? In Intent, Dr Bhaskar Ghosh, Accenture's former Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer and Group Chief Executive of Technology Services, offers a practical blueprint. Drawing on four decades of transformation experience, he explains where to begin, how to scale and how to measure results-while keeping humans firmly in the lead. Published by Bloomsbury, Intent connects strategy, execution, people and governance. For leaders seeking lasting competitive advantage from AI, Intent connects the ambition to transform with the practical discipline required to deliver.

2. The Spanish Table by Yusuf Poonawala

Publisher: Dreamboat Publishing

The Spanish Table is a moving, evocative novel about family, secrets, and the courage to embrace one's true self. When Mumbai businessman Azam Shroff-Agarwal plans a fifteen-day road trip across Spain, he hopes to rekindle his twenty-three-year marriage. Instead, the journey uncovers long-buried secrets and challenges his wife and children's dreams, fears, and expectations. From Madrid's vibrant streets to Andalucía's flamenco evenings, Spain becomes the backdrop for an emotional journey of rediscovery. Blending travel, relationships, and heartfelt revelations, this novel explores how honesty can transform a family and bring its members closer together.

3. The First Connect by Pooja Misra Khaitan W

Publisher: Penguin India Enterprise

The First Connect is an evocative exploration of love, longing, and the mysterious ways hearts find each other. When Kareena's first love resurfaces after eighteen years, she is thrust into an emotional labyrinth of desire, loyalty, and self-discovery. Meanwhile, teenager Mouni witnesses two contrasting expressions of love, shaping her understanding of romance and relationships. Weaving together lost love, unexpected connections, and the delicate interplay of fate and choice, this poignant novel asks a timeless question: does love flourish through conscious effort or serendipity? A compelling read for anyone who believes that some connections transcend time, distance, and reason.

4. Love At Second Sip by Arun Kaul

Publisher: Notion Press

Set against the charming French quarters and sunlit cafes of Pondicherry, Love at Second Sip is a heartfelt sapphic romance about love, vulnerability, healing, and second chances. Through the comforting aroma of freshly brewed coffee, unexpected connections begin to blossom, challenging old fears and carefully guarded hearts. As emotions deepen, the story explores the courage it takes to embrace love without shame, confront past heartbreak, and choose happiness on one's own terms. Tender, intimate, and emotionally layered, Love at Second Sip celebrates the beauty of queer love and reminds readers that sometimes, life's most meaningful beginnings arrive unexpectedly.

5. The Sound of Your Name by Anupama Hariharan

Publisher: Adhyyan Books

"The Sound of Your Name- Chiang Mai Saga" begins a gripping trilogy where modern dating becomes a maze of desire, deception, and danger. At its heart, a masculine-presenting woman seeks love in a community that celebrates her strength yet demands femininity on its terms. As seduction, stigma, and manipulation close in, strangers with secrets, sharp humour, and unexpected compassion become unlikely allies. Their intertwined journeys expose hidden lives, challenge prejudice, and reveal vulnerability as both wound and weapon. Dark, intimate, and unpredictable, this novel asks who defines "normal"-and what must be risked when love itself may be the most dangerous illusion.

6. Looking After the Desi Heart by Sheetal Kumar Niranjan

Publisher: Notion Press

Looking After the Desi Heart aims to equip readers with the information they need to care for and nurture their hearts. It begins by exploring what makes the Desi heart different, explains how the heart works and what weakens it, and examines how modern Indian lifestyles affect heart health. It then covers science-backed preventive care, including nutrition, exercise, and healthy habits; decodes essential heart health tests and key health numbers; explores proven methods for heart risk reduction and recovery; and concludes with a practical 90-day blueprint to build, nurture, and track progress toward a healthier heart.

7. Momsie Popsie Diary 5.0: I'm Not Done Yet. I've Just Begun by Dr Reemanshu Bansal

Publisher: Dreamboat Publishing

A powerful declaration of reinvention, reminding us that 50 can be a beginning, not an ending.

At 50, her latest book is more than a title. It is a declaration: the next chapter belongs to me.

Perhaps that is why her writing resonates. She doesn't lecture. She converses. Her books invite readers to pause and ask uncomfortable but essential questions: Who am I beyond my roles? Can I reinvent myself? Is it ever too late to choose myself?

For Dr Reemanshu, the answer is clear: It is never too late to begin again. Stories that make you pause, Conversations that make you think, Words that make you feel. Grab copies of any of her books if you haven't already.

8. Beyond Goodbye by Tanishka Chugera

Publisher: White Falcon

BEYOND Goodbye is more than a book; it is a heartfelt journey of a daughter's unconditional love for her mother, a bond that even death cannot break.

Written by Tanishka Chugera, it beautifully explores love, loss, grief, healing, and spiritual connection. Through personal experiences, cherished memories, dreams, and meaningful signs, it reveals how love continues beyond physical separation.

What began as a daughter's tribute to her mother has transformed into a message of hope, strength, and comfort for grieving hearts.

BEYOND Goodbye reminds us that goodbyes may separate us physically, but true love remains eternal, unbreakable, and forever present.

9. The Stubborn Wolf by Srivalli Gottumukkala

Publisher: Dreamboat Publishing

The Stubborn Wolf is a compelling story of freedom, love, and the courage to defy expectations. Aarya, a fiercely independent documentary filmmaker, lives by her own rules and chooses the open road over conventional roots. Arjun, a man bound by responsibility and a guarded past, challenges her world when their paths collide. What begins with friction evolves into a journey of self-discovery, vulnerability, and unexpected connection. Exploring the delicate balance between independence and intimacy, this novel redefines romance as a choice rooted in understanding rather than possession. A heartfelt read for those who believe love should never tame a wild soul.

10. Love At Second Sip by Rheaa Noor

Publisher: Nuvoice

Set against the charming French quarters and sunlit cafes of Pondicherry, Love at Second Sip is a heartfelt sapphic romance about love, vulnerability, healing, and second chances. Through the comforting aroma of freshly brewed coffee, unexpected connections begin to blossom, challenging old fears and carefully guarded hearts. As emotions deepen, the story explores the courage it takes to embrace love without shame, confront past heartbreak, and choose happiness on one's own terms. Tender, intimate, and emotionally layered, Love at Second Sip celebrates the beauty of queer love and reminds readers that sometimes, life's most meaningful beginnings arrive unexpectedly.

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