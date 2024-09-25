Top Schools of India: EducationWorld India School Rankings 2024-25

PNN Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 25: EducationWorld in association with AZ Research Partners Pvt. Ltd (AZR, estb.2002), Bangalore, released its 18th consecutive annual EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) 2024-25. A sample database of 8,700 respondents, including 5,150 parents and 3,550 education professionals across 34 cities in India, was surveyed to rate the country's Top 4,000 schools on 14 parameters of educational excellence, making it the world's largest annual school rankings survey. The survey rates and ranks the country's Top 4,000 schools in 4 main and 23 sub-categories -- Day: Co-ed, Boys and Girls, Day-cum-boarding; Boarding: Co-ed, Girls and Boys; International: Day, Day-cum-boarding and fully Residential. It also rates and ranks India's best Government Day and Boarding schools, as well as Special Needs and Philanthropy Schools. The EWISR 2024-25 is the most comprehensive, in-depth and extensive schools ranking survey worldwide.

To create a level playing field for newly promoted schools, Vintage Legacy schools (90 years and above vintage) have been separately ranked in each sub-category. Continuing with another innovation introduced in 2022, in cases where two or more schools are ranked #1, we have awarded a 1+ rank to institutions that have recently recorded extraordinary achievement under EWISR or other parameters of primary-secondary education.

In EWISR 2024-25, India's #1 Day Schools are:

* Inventure Academy Bengaluru (Day co-ed)

* The Emerald Heights International School, Indore (1+) jointly with SAI International School, Bhubaneswar (Day-cum-boarding)

* Rajmata Krishna Kumari Girls' Public School, Jodhpur (Girls Day)

* Campion School, Fort, Mumbai(Boys Day)

India's #1 Vintage Legacy Schools in EWISR 2024-25 are:

* The Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai (Day co-ed)

* St. Mary's School, Pune (Girls day)

* St. Mary's School, Mazgaon, Mumbai (Boys day)

* The Daly College, Indore (Day-cum-boarding)

* Bishop Cotton School, Shimla (Boys boarding)

* All Saint School, Nainital(Girls boarding)

* Rishi Valley School, Chittoor (1+) jointly with The Lawrence School, Sanawar (Co-ed boarding)

* Woodstock School, Mussoorie (International residential)

India's top-ranked Boarding Schools 2024-25 are:

* The Doon School, Dehradun (Boys boarding)

* Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya, Gwalior (Girls boarding)

* Pinegrove School, Dharampur (Co-ed boarding)

India's #1 International Schools in EWISR 2024-25 are:

* Oberoi International School, Mumbai (1+) jointly with Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai (Day)

* The International School Bangalore (Day-cum-Boarding)

* Jain International Residential School, Bengaluru (fully residential)

In addition to private schools, EWISR 2024-25 ranks India's top Government Day Schools -- segregated into State and Central Government promoted schools. Government Boarding schools are also rated and ranked.

This year India's #1 State Government Day School is the Government Model Sr Sec School, Sector 16, Chandigarh.

Army Public School, Delhi Cantt(1 +) jointly with Navy Children School, Colaba, Mumbai is ranked India's #1 Central Government Day schools.

Rashtriya Military School, Bengaluru is ranked India's #1 Government Boarding School; SPJ Sadhana School, Mumbai, is the top-ranked Special Needs School while Him Jyoti School, Dehradun is India's # 1 Philanthropy School.

St. Mary's School, Kalyan Mumbai (1+) along with Mukarram Jah School, Hyderabad is jointly ranked India's #1 Budget private school.

"The uniqueness of EWISR, introduced in 2007, is that institutional rankings are not merely based on academic reputation as is normative in Western countries but based on scores awarded under 14 parameters of school education excellence. Moreover, schools are grouped in discrete categories to eliminate apples and oranges type comparisons. Another special feature of the annual EWISR is that it is a national survey based on field interviews with over 8,700 knowledgeable respondents, not on the opinions of a handful selected jurors. I am pleased to say that since it was introduced in 2007, EWISR has evolved into the largest, deepest and most comprehensive primary-secondary schools rating and rankings survey worldwide," says DilipThakore, Founder-editor of EducationWorld.

"For EWISR 2024-25, a database of 8,700 sample respondents in 34 cities were asked to rate schools they were familiar with. Schools unfamiliar to at least 20 respondents were eliminated from the rankings. Respondents awarded scores of up to 100 on 14 parameters of educational excellence and up to 200 for 'teacher competence,' based on criteria developed by EducationWorld over the past 17 years." says Shubra Mishra, Promoter-Director of AZ Research Partners whose field research personnel conducted the survey over three months (May-July).

The 14 parameters of education excellence on which the schools were evaluated are:

* Academic Reputation

* Competence of Faculty

* Individual Attention to Students

* Leadership/Management Quality

* Curriculum and pedagogy (hybrid learning readiness)

* Co-curricular Education

* Sports Education

* Community Service

* Parental Involvement

* Teacher Welfare and Development

* Value for Money

* Mental and Emotional Well-being Services

* Infrastructure Provision

* All legacy schools are also assessed under a 15th -- Quality of alumni -- parameter

EducationWorld (estb.1999) is India's #1 education newsmagazine. Its mission statement is to "build the pressure of public opinion to make education the #1 item on the national agenda". Currently, EducationWorld has 1 million readers comprising teachers, parents and senior school and college students in 29 states countrywide. Visit www.educationworld.in

