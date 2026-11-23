PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], November 23: As a part of its Institutional Social Responsibility (ISR), Chandigarh University has facilitated 55 scholarships, with cumulative scholarship and support corpus of Rs 7.7 Crore over four years, for its engineering students under the Bharti Airtel Scholarship Program of Bharti Airtel Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Bharti Enterprises, for the academic session 2026-27, the highest number of scholarships secured by any private university for the second consecutive year, reinforcing its commitment to expanding access to quality higher education through impactful corporate partnerships.

The dignitaries who graced the Bharti Airtel Scholarship Investiture Ceremony included Sameer Shah, Head Higher Education and Strategic Relations at Bharti Airtel Foundation, Prof (Dr) SS Sehgal, Vice Chancellor, Chandigarh University, Namit Singh, Manager, Scholarship and Higher Education, Bharti Airtel Foundation, Pooja Satija, Manager, Higher Education, Scholarship & Mentorship, Bharti Airtel Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, Sameer Shah, Head Higher Education and Strategic Relations at Bharti Airtel Foundation, said, "Bharti Airtel Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Bharti Enterprises, had launched the Bharti Airtel Scholarship Program' in 2024 to support deserving students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, with a particular emphasis on girl students, children with disability students who do not have parents or either are a single parent, in becoming future technology leaders. This merit-cum-means-based scholarship is designed for students seeking admission in the first year of undergraduate engineering and 5-year integrated technology courses at the top 50 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) (Engineering) colleges, including Chandigarh University."

"This scholarship covers 100% of annual tuition fee for the full duration of undergraduate and integrated courses. With 100% scholarship, we ensure that we not only selected students with tuition fee but we also provide them full coverage of hostel and mess fees for scholars residing in campus facilities. For scholars staying in private accommodations, support is extended equivalent to the institute's hostel or mess charges. Today we have handed over scholarships to 55 students of the Chandigarh University. High-end laptops worth over Rs 1.25 lakh and Airtel SIM card with complimentary services for four years have also been provided to each of these 55 scholars to aid in their studies. Currently, Bharti Airtel Foundation is providing such scholarships to about 1600 students in top higher educational institutions like in Chandigarh University which rank among the top 50 in the NIRF rankings," he said.

Sameer Shah further said, "During the academic journey, Bharti Airtel Foundation will also help these students through mentorships, webinars and career talks. We recently also just launched a mentorship program with the help of Airtel leaders. Each leader is committing to support one such student through a guided mentorship. So objective is not to teach them their subjects but the objective is how can we make them future ready. So not only academics but they will also need skills like confidence, communication, collaboration, we will help them in this journey through mentorship and internships. To get internships, students will need skills and our objective is how do we prepare them for that so that they can get internships not just in Airtel but anywhere. We will provide the ecosystem for this."

Earlier in his welcome address, Prof (Dr) SS Sehgal, Vice Chancellor, Chandigarh University said, "Chandigarh University has always strived to remove financial obstacles faced by meritorious and economically weaker students through Chandigarh University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) and other scholarship schemes worth Rs 250 Crore to encourage meritorious students to realise their dreams and pave the way for their bright future. We are proud to partner with Bharti Airtel Foundation in facilitating the Bharti Airtel Scholarship Program for Chandigarh University students, which has seen consistent growth in past three years. Starting with eight Scholarships under Bharti Airtel Scholarship Program in 2024-25, the number of these scholarships went up to 33 Scholarships in 2025-26. This academic year, the number of these scholarships to Chandigarh University students has gone up top 55, making CU the only private university to secure the highest number of scholarships for the last two consecutive academic sessions. This ISR initiative reflects Chandigarh University's commitment to identifying opportunities for deserving students, facilitating access to quality higher education, and building impactful corporate CSR partnerships. A proud ISR milestone that goes beyond scholarships, creating opportunities, enabling digital empowerment and transforming students' aspirations into reality."

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

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