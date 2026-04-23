Toshiba Unveils Z670SP Series, Its First MiniLED TV Range with Front Firing Speakers, 144Hz Performance, and REGZA Intelligence

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 23: Toshiba, a global consumer electronics leader, today announced the launch of its first MiniLED television lineup with front firing speakers, the Z670SP series, in India. The new range combines Toshiba's signature Japanese elegance and design precision with advanced display and audio technologies. Designed to deliver fluid visuals, immersive sound, and intelligent performance, the Z670SP series is powered by state-of-the-art technologies and Toshiba's proprietary REGZA technologies.

At the core of the Z670SP series are its three standout innovations that redefine performance. The Native 144Hz Experience ensures fluid perfection, delivering ultra-smooth motion clarity ideal for high-speed sports, gaming, and action-packed content. Complementing this is REGZA Power Audio+, which produces brighter, clearer sound that truly stands out, enhancing every scene with depth and precision. Further elevating the experience is REGZA Intelligence, an advanced AI-driven system that continuously optimizes picture and sound settings in real time to deliver the best possible viewing experience.

Beyond these core highlights, the Z670SP series is equipped with a suite of thoughtfully engineered features that enhance both visual and audio immersion. The integration of front firing speakers ensures sonic immersion through precision-driven sound that reaches the viewer directly, creating a more cinematic experience while reinforcing Toshiba's focus on design-led engineering. Eilex Prism technology further refines audio output, delivering perfectly balanced sound tailored for TV viewing. For gaming enthusiasts, Game Mode Pro maximizes dominance with unrivalled precision and responsiveness, ensuring smoother gameplay and reduced latency. The inclusion of Dolby Vision Atmos brings together stunning visuals and multidimensional audio, offering a level of realism that users can see, hear, and feel. Meanwhile, QLED Color technology enables viewers to experience a billion shades of enhanced color reproduction, delivering vibrant and lifelike imagery.

Powering the visual excellence of the Z670SP series is MiniLED Technology, which provides superior brightness control, deeper blacks, and enhanced contrast for striking picture quality. This is further supported by the REGZA Engine ZRi, Toshiba's advanced processing engine that enhances clarity, upscales content, and ensures smooth, lifelike visuals across all viewing formats.

Commenting on the launch, Pankaj Rana, CEO, Hisense India, said, "With the launch of the Toshiba Z670SP series, we are introducing our MiniLED range with front firing speakers for the first time, bringing together state-of-the-art display innovation and intelligent performance to meet the evolving expectations of today's consumers. This range reflects our commitment to delivering premium, immersive home entertainment experiences through advanced technologies like REGZA Intelligence and powerful audio capabilities, all at highly competitive price points."

The Toshiba Z670SP MiniLED series will be available in 55", 65", 75", 85", and 100" screen sizes, starting at an attractive price of INR 64,990 with cash back of up to INR 10,000, across leading retail and online platforms including Reliance Digital, Amazon India, and Flipkart. As part of the launch, consumers can take advantage of compelling introductory offers, including zero down payment options, attractive cashback benefits, and a 2-year comprehensive warranty.

About Toshiba

Toshiba, Japan's No.1 TV brand, is a trusted global name renowned for its commitment to quality, innovation, and Japanese engineering excellence. With a legacy of over 70 years in consumer electronics, Toshiba continues to push the boundaries of home entertainment. Toshiba TVs in India are manufactured, sold, and supported by Hisense India Pvt Ltd.

Website: https://toshibatv-in.com/

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