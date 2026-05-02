Total Sports & Fitness expands footprint with Pune flagship store, eye's India's rising sports and fitness demand

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 2: Total Sports & Fitness, India's leading multi-brand sports and fitness retail chain, has announced the launch of its flagship store in Pune, marking a strategic expansion into one of the country's fastest-growing sports, fitness and lifestyle markets. Located at Rise Alta Prime Plaza, Bhumkar Chowk in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the new flagship store is designed as a comprehensive destination for sports enthusiasts, fitness seekers, and active lifestyle consumers, offering a curated range of global and domestic brands under one roof.

The Pune flagship store by Total Sports & Fitness is designed as a comprehensive destination for sports and fitness enthusiasts, bringing together a wide range of equipment, gear, and active lifestyle products across categories under one roof. Spread across 5000 sq. ft., the store offers over 5,000+ unique products from 100+ leading brands, catering to everyone from beginners to serious athletes. With a legacy dating back to 2003 and a growing base of over 6,00,000+ happy customers, the brand is focused on delivering a truly complete shopping experience--where expert guidance, product knowledge, and personalised assistance come together to replicate the role of a trusted coach. The Pune store reflects this philosophy, combining depth of assortment with a passionate, well-trained team to ensure every customer finds the right solution for their fitness journey.

Commenting on the launch, Niteen Shah, Founder & Managing Director, Total Sports & Fitness, said "India's fitness journey is at a pivotal inflection point, where awareness is translating into action. As consumers become more conscious about health and performance, there is a clear shift towards quality products, guided experiences, and specialised retail environments. Our Pune flagship store is designed to bridge this gap--bringing together global brands, expert guidance, and a community-led approach under one roof."

The launch comes at a time when India's fitness and sports retail ecosystem is witnessing strong momentum. The country's sports and fitness goods market, valued at approximately USD 2.5 billion in 2025, is projected to grow to over USD 4 billion by 2034, driven by rising health awareness, urbanisation, and increasing disposable incomes. At a broader level, India's fitness industry--currently estimated at ₹16,200 crore--is expected to more than double by 2030, reflecting a sustained shift towards preventive healthcare and active living.

Despite this growth, penetration remains relatively low, with less than 1% of India's population actively engaged in organised fitness ecosystems--highlighting a significant opportunity for organised retail players such as Total Sports to shape consumer behaviour and access. Against this backdrop, Total Sports & Fitness is positioning itself as a key enabler in India's evolving sports retail landscape, moving beyond transactional retail to create a more experiential and accessible ecosystem for consumers.

The choice of Pune as a flagship market reflects its emergence as one of India's most dynamic fitness hubs, driven by a large base of young professionals, students, and an increasingly health-conscious population. The city has witnessed a sharp rise in participation across running, cycling, gym fitness, and recreational sports, with community-led movements such as marathons. Pune has evolved into a city where fitness is now a lifestyle. Coupled with strong consumer spending in West India--which contributes over 30% of the country's sports and fitness goods market--Pune presents a compelling opportunity for organised, experience-led sports retail.

Niteen Shah further added "Our Pune flagship store is designed as more than just a retail space--it's an experience-led hub that reflects how consumer expectations in sports and fitness are evolving. Today's customers are looking for personalised, immersive experiences, not just products, as fitness increasingly becomes a part of everyday lifestyle. Through this store, we aim to enable discovery, informed choices, and deeper engagement, while also building strong connections with Pune's vibrant sports and fitness community through local collaborations and grassroots initiatives. Moreover, Pune has emerged as a larger market than Mumbai for sports retail presenting a significant growth opportunity for us."

As India's fitness ecosystem continues to expand--from organised gyms and home fitness to community sports and lifestyle-driven wellness--retail is expected to play a critical role in shaping access, aspiration, and participation. With its Pune flagship launch, Total Sports & Fitness is looking to strengthen its footprint in high-growth urban markets while contributing to the broader evolution of India's sports and fitness culture.

About Total Sports & Fitness

Total Sports & Fitness is India's leading multi-brand sports and fitness retail chain, offering a wide range of sports equipment, fitness gear, and active lifestyle products from leading global and domestic brands. The company is focused on building an integrated, experience-led retail ecosystem that caters to India's growing community of fitness enthusiasts. The store offers over 5,000+ unique products from 100+ leading brands, catering to everyone from beginners to serious athletes. With a legacy dating back to 2003 and a growing base of over 6,00,000+ happy customers, the brand is focused on delivering a truly complete shopping experience--where expert guidance, product knowledge, and personalised assistance come together to replicate the role of a trusted coach.

Beyond retail, Total Sports & Fitness offers end-to-end solutions across gym set-ups, outdoor fitness zones, swimming pool and garden equipment, as well as complete indoor and outdoor sports infrastructure--including specialised flooring, game courts, and accessories. The company also provides customised sportswear and equipment tailored to client requirements. Its diverse clientele spans leading institutions and organisations such as the Indian Navy, Indian Army, CISF, Mumbai Police, ONGC, BPCL, Bajaj Auto, Godrej, ITC, Hyatt, JW Marriott, Four Seasons, Mumbai Cricket Association, and reputed educational institutions and real estate developers, reflecting its strong credibility across both institutional and corporate segments.

For further information: www.totalsf.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)