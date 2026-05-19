TOTO India Celebrates 7 Years of its Delhi Showroom Excellence; Launches New Product Range

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 19: TOTO India, part of the globally renowned Japanese bathroom solutions company TOTO Ltd., celebrated the 7th year anniversary of its showroom in Delhi. The occasion was celebrated with an exclusive in-store event attended by senior leadership, leading architects, designers, developers, and industry partners.

Commemorating the occasion, the brand highlighted the newly launched Matte RP TORNADO Wall Hung Toilet in four contemporary matte color options, further strengthening its premium bathroom portfolio. The showroom also recently added the G SELECTION SHOWERS range to its display experience, showcasing TOTO's latest innovations in luxury showering solutions

The Matte RP TORNADO Wall Hung Toilet, available in four finishes in Matte Black, Matte Beige, Matte Grey and Matte White, combines advanced flushing technology with a sleek architectural form. Designed to integrate seamlessly into modern living spaces, TORNADO flush and CEFIONTECT reinforces TOTO's focus on hygiene, efficiency, clean performance while conserving water

Recently displayed at TOTO Delhi Showroom, G SELECTION SHOWER range reimagines the showering experience through a blend of design, performance, and sensory wellness. With the features like CALMING SHAWL, WARM SPA, MIST SPA, COMFORT WAVE, INTENSE WAVE, it is relaxing, refreshing and revitalizing Available in eight color finishes like Polished Chrome, Polished French Gold, Brushed French Gold, Polished Rose Gold, Brushed Rose gold, Polished Graphite, Brushed Graphite, Matte Black, the range reflects TOTO's philosophy of elevating everyday rituals into moments of rejuvenation and tranquility.

The TOTO Delhi Showroom has served as the base of the company's India strategy over the last 7 years. As the only company-owned, company-operated showroom in the country, it serves as an engagement platform for architects, designers, developers, hospitality leaders, and homeowners. Spread across approximately 11,000 sq. ft., the showroom features over 800 products in curated, contemporary, minimalist settings. It offers immersive, live experiences of TOTO's flagship innovations, including NEOREST and WASHLET.

The showroom has strengthened the brand's visibility in India, a key luxury real estate and architecture hub. It supported driving business expansion and aiding the localization of Japanese innovation for Indian lifestyles

Commenting on the milestone, Shiozawa Kazuyuki, Managing Director at TOTO India Ltd. said, "This 7-year journey reflects our commitment to bringing Japanese innovation in the everyday rituals of Indian consumers. With our new launches, we continue to advance the concept of a comfortable lifestyle through a human-centric approach. Guided by our 'Understated Presence' philosophy, we design products that seamlessly integrate into users' lifestyles by enhancing comfort while allowing their individuality to take center stage."

India's luxury housing and premium real estate segments continue to witness strong growth, with bathrooms being reimagined as personal wellness spaces. As developers upgrade specifications and homeowners prioritize comfort-led investments, TOTO is well-positioned to meet this growing demand.

About TOTO

TOTO is a globally renowned Japanese brand and one of the world's leading manufacturers of premium bathroom products. Established in 1917, the company is known for its innovation in sanitary ware, with a strong focus on design, hygiene, and water efficiency. TOTO pioneered advanced bathroom technologies such as premium smart toilets, WASHLET system, luxury bathroom products in India, which is setting global benchmarks for comfort, cleanliness, and sustainability. With a commitment to quality engineering and user-centric design, TOTO continues to shape modern bathroom experiences across residential, commercial, and hospitality spaces worldwide.

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