TradeProbe Launches India's "First Integrated Stock Market Education & Real-Time Intelligence Platform Led by Trader-Entrepreneur Shashank Kumar"

VMPL

New Delhi/ Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 4: In a significant development for India's rapidly expanding retail trading ecosystem, TradeProbe, founded by trader-entrepreneur Shashank Kumar--widely regarded as India's one of the best stock market mentors--has introduced what it calls the country's first integrated stock market education and real-time intelligence platform. The platform is designed to address one of the most persistent challenges faced by traders: identifying the right opportunities at the right time.

Bridging the Gap Between Knowledge and Execution

Despite the growing popularity of stock market education in India, traders continue to face a critical limitation--execution. While many understand trading concepts and setups, tracking hundreds of stocks simultaneously in real-time remains a challenge. TradeProbe addresses this gap by combining structured learning with live market intelligence, enabling traders to act with speed and precision.

"Most traders already understand patterns and setups. The real challenge is spotting them at the right moment," said Shashank Kumar, Founder of TradeProbe. "Our goal was to build a system where technology works alongside the trader--so opportunities are identified before they pass."

SniperScan: Real-Time Market Intelligence Engine

At the core of TradeProbe's offering is SniperScan, a proprietary algorithmic scanning system that monitors over 200 F & O stocks using more than 70 real-time scanners. The system identifies multiple trading setups including opening range breakouts, supply and demand zones, consolidation patterns, and volume-driven momentum signals.

Unlike conventional tools that rely on delayed or periodic data refreshes, SniperScan operates on live tick data, enabling traders to receive alerts instantly as patterns form. Post-market, the platform also generates curated watchlists, allowing traders to prepare for the next session with clarity and confidence.

TradeProbe Academy: Practical Learning for Modern Traders

Complementing its technology layer is TradeProbe Academy, offering a comprehensive curriculum that covers market fundamentals, technical analysis, intraday and positional trading, futures and options strategies, and risk management.

A key differentiator is its real-time application approach--students actively use SniperScan during live market sessions as part of their training. With over 6,000+ traders trained across India and a reported student satisfaction rate exceeding 94%, the platform caters to both beginners and experienced traders.

A Founder Combining Market Experience and Innovation

Shashank Kumar brings together over seven years of active trading experience along with a strong background in software engineering, fintech, and algorithmic systems. This dual expertise has enabled the creation of a platform that not only teaches trading but also empowers execution through technology.

Addressing Structural Gaps in Retail Trading

The Indian retail trading ecosystem continues to grapple with two core challenges--lack of structured education and absence of professional-grade tools for real-time decision-making. TradeProbe positions itself at the intersection of these needs, offering an integrated solution built on the principle that sustainable trading success requires both knowledge and execution capability.

Expansion Plans and Future Roadmap

Looking ahead, TradeProbe plans to expand its algorithmic capabilities, broaden market coverage, and explore global opportunities. With increasing adoption across tier-2 and tier-3 cities, the platform reflects a broader shift toward data-driven and technology-enabled trading practices in India.

About TradeProbe

TradeProbe is a fintech-driven stock market education and intelligence platform that enables traders to learn, analyze, and execute in real time. Founded by Shashank Kumar, the platform integrates structured learning with advanced algorithmic tools to help traders navigate modern financial markets more effectively.

Website: www.tradeprobe.com | www.sniperscan.com

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