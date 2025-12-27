Trailblazers of 2025: Shaping the Future of Business & Creativity

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 27: The year 2025 has witnessed a remarkable rise of trailblazers across business, social impact, wellness, and creative domains. From humanitarian leaders transforming community welfare to innovative entrepreneurs redefining healthcare, technology, and global career opportunities, these individuals are shaping the future of India with vision, determination, and purpose. Their work spans inclusive development, ethical entrepreneurship, cutting-edge innovation, and cultural enrichment, inspiring a generation to dream bigger and act bolder. By blending expertise with compassion and innovation with social responsibility, these personalities are not just achieving professional success -- they are fostering an empowered society where impact, creativity, and meaningful connections take center stage.

Trilok Media presents: Trailblazers of 2025.

Farmaan Hasan Khan is an Indian humanitarian, social activist, and community leader known for his contributions to social welfare, education, and healthcare. He serves as the National General Secretary of Jamaat Raza-e-Mustafa, a prominent socio-religious organization working for community development and spiritual awareness.

He is also the founder of the Aala Hazrat Tajushshariah Welfare Society, through which he has led several large-scale humanitarian initiatives, including free medical camps, surgeries, educational support programs, and women empowerment efforts. Under his leadership, the organization has conducted thousands of free medical procedures and welfare activities during major community events such as Urs-e-Razvi in Bareilly.

In recognition of his sustained social service and humanitarian work, Farmaan Hasan Khan was honored with the Bharat Gaurav Ratna Award (2023). His work continues to focus on inclusive development, social responsibility, and service-driven leadership.

Siddharth Soni and Karina Thansingh Sahu the founders of Cureva Lifesciences, a fast-growing healthcare company making its mark in India's pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and skincare sectors. The company is driven by a clear vision to provide affordable, high-quality healthcare products that meet modern wellness needs.

Siddharth Soni, Founder and Managing Director, leads product innovation, quality assurance, and overall business strategy, backed by his expertise in pharmaceutical sciences. Co-Founder Karina Thansingh Sahu plays a key role in brand building, stakeholder engagement, and organizational planning, contributing strongly to the company's expansion in skincare and nutraceutical categories.

With a focus on ethical practices and customer-centric solutions, Cureva Lifesciences is expanding its product range and distribution network, with plans for PAN-India growth and future in-house manufacturing.

Mr.Sadiq, founder of Laundrywala, is revolutionizing India's laundry market with modern, tech-enabled fabric care solutions. The brand offers services ranging from laundry by kg, dry cleaning, and steam ironing to shoe, sofa, and curtain cleaning, ensuring a hygienic, premium finish with German-grade machines and eco-friendly detergents.

For entrepreneurs, Laundrywala provides a low-investment, high-ROI franchise model with zero royalty until profit, lifetime validity, and full support in branding, marketing, and training.With a vision to establish over 500 stores nationwide by 2027, Laundrywala is not just cleaning clothes -- it is creating business opportunities and redefining India's fabric care landscape.

Laundrywala -- Clean Clothes. Clean Profits. Clean Future.

Prof. Dr. Asha Sundaram is having 20 + years of teaching experience. Now she is working as the Principal of Saveetha School of Law, where she has played a significant role in steering the institution to academic excellence and growth for the past 8 years. She holds an Integrated 5 year B.A. LL. B (Hons) degree from the School of Indian Legal Thought, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, an LL.M. from the School of Legal Studies, Cochin University of Science and Technology, specialising in Criminal Law, Constitutional Law, and Jurisprudence, and a Ph.D. in Health Care Law from JJT University, Rajasthan, with a dissertation titled "Legal and Ethical Issues on Medical Research Involving Human Beings in India. She also completed the Post-Doctoral Programme in New Technologies and Law from Mediterranean International Centre for Human Rights Research, Italy. Dr. Sundaram cleared the National Eligibility Test for Lectureship (NET) in 2001. She has taught at several renowned institutions, including the School of Legal Studies at Kannur University, School of Indian Legal Thought , MG University Kerala , School of Legal Studies , Cochin University of Science and Technology, Cochin , Parvin Gandhi College of Law in Mumbai, and the School of Law Rights and Constitutional Governance at TISS, Mumbai, among others. She has organized and presented papers at numerous National and International Conferences, Seminars, and Workshops and has published numerous articles in reputed journals. She also serves as the Nodal Officer for the National Education Policy at SIMATS, and is the Chairperson for the POSH Cell at SIMATS. She also served as a member of an Institutional Ethics Committee of SIMATS. Dr. Sundaram has authored several books and numerous papers in reputable legal journals.

V. R. Hari Balaji is a Chennai-based, multi-sector leader whose work sits at the confluence of urban governance, infrastructure execution, and civic resilience. With nearly two decades of applied operational experience, he has developed particular expertise in the implementation and management of Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) and Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) frameworks, especially within the domain of urban sanitation.

His career reflects two distinct yet complementary chapters. The first decade was anchored in international hospitality operations across Switzerland, the United States, Kuwait, and Singapore, where he cultivated a rigorous foundation in service excellence, systems discipline, stakeholder accountability, and large-scale operational management. The subsequent decade marked a strategic shift toward disaster management and public-impact infrastructure, encompassing emergency preparedness programs, flood response coordination, multi-agency disaster simulation exercises, and the execution of DBFOT/HAM community-centric projects that demand both technical precision and institutional alignment. Prior to his current role, he served at Urbaser Sumeet, a Spanish-USA solid waste management company responsible for solid waste collection and transportation for the Greater Chennai Corporation across seven zones. In that capacity, he worked within an ecosystem where operational delivery is inseparable from citizen engagement--building the company's Information, Education and Communication (IEC) wing from scratch, which promotes responsible waste practices through daily resident interaction and innovative behaviour-change initiatives.

He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer at Ferrgra, the Greater Chennai Corporation's concessionaire for Public Convenience Toilet (PCT) management, overseeing operations across four zones of Chennai under a DBFOT-Hybrid Annuity model. The mandate is unambiguous: deliver dependable service continuity, enforce measurable performance standards, and sustain public health outcomes across a distributed urban network. In parallel with his executive responsibilities, he is pursuing a Ph.D. at Saveetha School of Law, further strengthening the policy and governance lens required to build scalable, future-ready urban systems. His guiding conviction is clear:cities do not falter for lack of intent--they falter when systems are not architected to endure stress. To connect with him: haribalaji.vr@gmail.com, Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/vrharibalaji

Akil Malik, founder of Work Abroad, leads India's trusted overseas career and migration consultancy, helping students and professionals secure their dream jobs abroad. The firm specializes in overseas employment, study abroad programs, work visa support, and migration guidance for countries including the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East.

Work Abroad's mission is to make global opportunities accessible to every Indian through ethical consulting, transparent processes, and personalized support. With expert counselors and verified international partners, the company guides candidates through job placements, university admissions, visa documentation, and relocation planning.Committed to preparing clients for global success, Work Abroad ensures every individual explores career growth abroad with confidence and clarity.

Work Abroad - Your Partner for Overseas Jobs, Work Visa, and Migration Success.

Vaibhav Trivedi, founder of Purnika Luxe, a premium Ayurvedic luxury skincare brand envisioned to redefine modern Ayurveda for the contemporary consumer. He founded the brand with a clear purpose -- to seamlessly blend ancient Ayurvedic wisdom, advanced scientific research, and luxury-grade purity into high-performance skincare solutions.

Under his leadership, Purnika Luxe debuted with its signature formulation, "Advanced Radiance Redefined Cream," powered by Seabuckthorn, developed through over three years of focused research and formulation excellence. The product reflects the brand's commitment to visible results, purity, and sensorial luxury.

Drawing inspiration from classical Ayurvedic texts such as Charaka Samhita, Sushruta Samhita, and Bhavaprakasha Nighantu, Vaibhav Trivedi emphasizes chemical-free, result-driven skincare tailored for modern lifestyles and Indian skin needs.With a strategic roadmap of 35 premium products planned for phased launch, he aims to establish Purnika Luxe as a trusted, next-generation Ayurvedic luxury house, setting new benchmarks in India's luxury wellness and skincare space.

Abhilash Prabhakar is an Indian entrepreneur and business leader known for his strategic vision and diversified business interests. With a background in business management, he began his entrepreneurial journey by founding Emperyan Holdings, which later evolved into Emperyan Heaven and its allied ventures. Over the years, he has played a key role in expanding the group's presence across infrastructure, energy, and related sectors.

Recognized for his disciplined leadership and focus on sustainable growth, Abhilash Prabhakar emphasizes innovation, operational efficiency, and long-term value creation. His approach combines modern business practices with a strong commitment to organizational development, positioning him as a forward-looking entrepreneur in India's evolving corporate landscape.

Sowmya Devaraj, founder of TryConnect, established a unique platform in Bengaluru that encourages people to slow down and connect meaningfully. Believing that every stranger carries a story worth hearing, she created TryConnect as a community where conversations foster real connections and individuals feel truly seen.More than just a platform, TryConnect is an emotional space built on empathy and authenticity. Through intimate gatherings and thoughtfully designed workshops, participants often leave feeling like part of a family. The platform acts as an emotional bridge, turning simple dialogue into lasting bonds.

Sowmya's blend of kindness, ambition, and quiet determination drives this movement, reflected in TryConnect's tagline: "Every Stranger Has a Story." With this vision, the platform encourages people to slow down, share stories, and create connections that truly matter.

Shubh Gauri, a poetess who studied Literature and Philosophy, currently works as a PGT in English. Her poetry thoughtfully blends love, nature, and spirituality, drawing inspiration from neo-Romanticism and the Indian literary tradition of Chhayavaad.

With a bold yet contemplative voice, she explores themes of cosmic memory, astral energies, and the subtle union of body and soul. Shubh Gauri believes in the idea of the universe's DNA memory, a concept that echoes through her verses as intimate reflections on existence and inner consciousness.

Her published works include the poetry collection Loban, along with contributions to several anthologies. Through her writing, she offers readers a deeply personal and mystical journey into emotion, nature, and the spiritual essence of life.

