Transcell Biologics and Space Cargo Unlimited Partner to Run Preclinical Drug and Vaccine Testing on HMPS Models in Orbital Microgravity

BusinessWire India

Foetz [Luxembourg]/ Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 14: Tran-Scell Biologics Private Limited ("Transcell Biologics"), a pioneer in offering non-animal New Approach Methodologies ("NAMs") that de-risk therapeutic development and reduce animal testing, and Space Cargo Unlimited, a commercial space company providing orbital research and logistics infrastructure for the life sciences industry, today announced a strategic collaboration to investigate how microgravity can improve drug and vaccine development workflows by generating more predictive human-relevant mechanistic evidence.

Historically, about one in ten drug candidates entering clinical development advances to approval. Among the factors frequently cited are differences between preclinical model systems and human biology, which can give rise to efficacy and safety findings that were not anticipated. The economic consequence measured is felt at every stage of the development pipeline. By combining human-relevant biology with evidence collected in microgravity, Transcell Biologics and Space Cargo Unlimited aim to generate more predictive intelligence that could help reduce late-stage failures, accelerate discovery and development timelines, and support the regulatory shift towards non-animal testing methods.

The collaboration brings together complementary expertise across stem cell technology, artificial intelligence, and space research. Transcell Biologics contributes validated human-relevant biology platforms, translational research expertise and proprietary biological foundation models, while Space Cargo Unlimited provides established mission architecture, regulatory pathways and payload return capabilities that enable commercial research in orbit.

Microgravity offers a unique research environment that can influence cellular behaviour, tissue organisation, immune function and biological signalling in ways that are difficult to recreate on Earth. Published research has documented accelerated disease-relevant phenotypes, altered tissue organisation and immune modulation under orbital conditions. By studying human MPS in orbit and combining those findings with advanced computational modelling, the companies will investigate whether disease processes and therapeutic responses can be observed more meaningfully and more rapidly than through conventional approaches.

The collaboration will initially focus on applications across oncology, immunology, neurodegenerative disease, metabolic disorders, and anti-aging, where improving the prediction of human outcomes remains a significant challenge.

The companies intend to support pharmaceutical and biotechnology organisations with space-enabled non-animal NAMs to accelerate therapeutic and vaccine development.

Dr. Subhadra Dravida, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Transcell Biologics, said:

"Transcell Biologics is building the leading human biology intelligence stack. Microgravity broadens what our Solution can see. In orbit, tissue architecture, cellular organisation and immune signalling behave in ways not accessible at 1g. Space Cargo Unlimited makes that environment repeatably available. Orbital data, read through our biology-driven AI, gives pharmaceutical partners a distinctly human-relevant layer of evidence for decisions across their pipelines."

Nicolas Gaume, President, Space Cargo Unlimited, added:

"This collaboration brings together two technologies with the potential to reshape how new therapies are developed. By combining Transcell Biologics's expertise in human biology and AI with Space Cargo Unlimited's proven capabilities in microgravity research, we have an opportunity to generate more predictive data that could transform preclinical drug development. We believe space is no longer just a destination for scientific discovery; it is becoming a powerful laboratory for innovation. Partnerships like this demonstrate how microgravity can help unlock new insights with real potential to improve human health."

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