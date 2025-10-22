Transjovan Capital Joins Industry Leaders at the Mergermarket M & A Forum Australia 2025 in Sydney

PRNewswire

Sydney [Australia]/ New Delhi [India], October 22: The Mergermarket M & A Forum Australia was successfully held in Sydney at the Four Seasons Hotel on October 9, 2025. The event brought together over 470 private market professionals, including 100+ corporate Investors from 18 countries.

The conference, which focused on the current investment landscape amidst ongoing geopolitical, economic, and regulatory challenges, featured a keynote speech from Gina Cass-Gottlieb, Chair at the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) and a keynote interview with Simon Warner, Head of Portfolio Management at Aware Super, and Deborah Johns, Partner at Gilbert+ Tobin.

The forum also featured leading executives from KKR, Origin Energy, Macquarie, Blackstone, Morgan Stanley, Transjovan Capital, TPG Asia, Advent International, UBS, and Pacific Equity Partners.

Several well-researched topics were discussed including the shift in opportunities and the types of deals taking place, the countries/regions most active in terms of inbound and outbound M & A, the innovative financing structures shaping the current market and how activist investors have evolved to run campaigns in the boardroom and the media.

Other areas of discussion included the segments of the tech sector that have seen the most activity in the last 12 months, the size and scope of the AI investment opportunity today and in the future, the best practices for executing take-private deals in today's environment, and the sectors Private Equity funds are backing to outperform amidst regulation and trade wars.

Speaking about the Indo-Australian M & A space, Transjovan Capital's Managing Partner, Gaurav Asthana, said, "Thanks to the India-Australia ECTA that has reduced barriers, expanded market and service-access, and aligned strategic supply-chains - cross-border M & A between the two countries entails lower risk, higher value-creation, and has become strategically more attractive.

"Indian acquirers are targeting critical minerals in Australia to back EV and grid storage plans, and Indian IT/services firms are scaling on-shore Australian delivery via acquisitions. While Australian companies are evincing interest in JV/partnerships with Indian firms in the areas of clean energy, education, agribusiness, and technology services."

Over the next 2-3 years, the Indo-Australian M & A corridor is likely to evolve from nascent but opportunistic to systematic and strategic. Participants who act early, understand bilateral nuances, mobilise local partnerships, and align with long-term value drivers are expected to gain a disproportionate advantage.

