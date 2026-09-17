Treating the heart without open-heart surgery: Manipal Hospital Dhakuria performs MitraClip on an 80-year-old woman

PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 17: An 80-year-old woman from Kolkata, suffering from recurrent heart failure due to severe mitral regurgitation, successfully underwent MitraClip procedure under the expertise of Dr. Prakash Kumar Hazra and Dr. Soumya Kanti Dutta, Interventional Cardiologists at Manipal Hospital Dhakuria . She is the first female patient at the hospital to undergo this procedure that was completed in 30-minutes.

The patient had a history of recurrent hospitalisations for severe lung infections, bilateral pedal edema, and worsening heart failure, despite multiple medications and critical care support. On detailed evaluation, she was found to have severe mitral regurgitation (MR), allowing significant backflow of blood into the left atrium.

MitraClip is an advanced, minimally invasive procedure treatment for selected patients with significant mitral regurgitation (MR) particularly those who may be at high risk for conventional open-heart surgery. Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair (TEER), is performed using a catheter-based approach. The MitraClip device is guided to the heart through a vein and precisely brings together the mitral valve leaflets, thereby reducing the abnormal backward flow of blood. By reducing mitral regurgitation, the procedure can help lower pressure within the lungs, improve symptoms and reduce the burden of heart failure in appropriately selected patients.

Dr. Soumya Kanti Dutta, said, "In patients with multiple comorbidities such as hypothyroidism, hypertension, obesity, diabetes, COPD, renal dysfunction or those who are on multiple medications, it becomes quiet difficult to undergo Mitral Valve replacement with general anaesthesia that needs lots of blood transfusion and a longer hospital stay. MitraClip procedure is minimally invasive, thereby it is an easy and approachable procedure for people who cannot survive or may be at high risk for open-heart surgery."

Dr. Prakash Kumar Hazra, said, "Following a multidisciplinary heart-team discussion, we decided to perform a minimally invasive transcatheter edge-to-edge repair using MitraClip. Unlike conventional valve replacement, MitraClip procedure is a repair method rather than a replacement, enhancing longevity and reducing complications. It eliminates the necessity for open-heart surgery and blood transfusions, decreases the likelihood of stroke, leaves no scar, and promotes quicker recovery. The procedure can be performed in just 30 to 45 minutes generally associated with a shorter hospital stay compared with conventional surgery.

Unlike mechanical mitral valve repair or replacement that usually requires lifelong anti coagulators, MitraClip procedure diminishes the risk of anti-coagulation since the procedure does not involve the requirement of blood thinner or anti-coagulation unless the patient has atrial fibrillation. Anti-platelets therapy can be stopped within 3 months of the process according to the patient's clinical profile, thus reducing the bleeding risk in the patients. For people suffering from cancer, renal failure or advance diabetes, MitraClip is one such procedure that prevents recurrent hospitalisation.

The MitraClip procedure was successfully performed, resulting in a significant reduction in mitral regurgitation. The patient recovered well following the procedure and was discharged home within a few days. She is currently stable, comfortable and recovering well at home, following a successful minimally invasive intervention for a condition that had previously resulted in recurrent hospitalisations and worsening heart failure.

About Manipal Hospitals

Manipal Hospitals is one of India's leading integrated healthcare providers, with a pan-India network of 50 multispecialty hospitals and over 13,000 licensed beds across 14 states and union territories. The network is the country's largest multispecialty hospital network by bed capacity, supported by more than 11,000 doctors and 25,000 employees.

With a commitment to accessible, high-quality, patient-centric care, Manipal Hospitals combines clinical expertise with advanced technology, research and innovation to serve over 7 million patients annually, including patients from around the world. Its commitment to clinical and operational excellence is reflected in its NABH and AAHRPP accreditations, with several hospitals also accredited by NABL and recognised for excellence in nursing and emergency care.

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