Tredence Named a Market Leader in the Inaugural ISG Provider Lens™ 2026 Databricks Ecosystem Partners Report

PRNewswire

San Jose (California) [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 22: Tredence, a global data science and AI solutions company, has been recognized as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ 2026 Databricks Ecosystem Partners report, highlighting its ability to help enterprises modernize data estates, scale AI and GenAI initiatives, and sustain governed, cost-efficient data-to-AI operations that accelerate enterprise decision intelligence on Databricks.

The ISG Provider Lens™ report evaluates 53 global providers in the Databricks ecosystem, identifying leaders based on portfolio depth, architectural maturity, innovation, and enterprise-scale delivery across modernization, governance, FinOps, observability, and AI operationalization.

Tredence was recognized for its structured, AI-first approach to Databricks modernization, which emphasizes curated data products, KPI-aligned semantic models, and embedded AI enablement rather than lift-and-shift migrations. This approach enables enterprises to move beyond analytics toward real-time, AI-driven decision intelligence, where insights are not only generated but actively executed through agent-based business workflows.

" Being recognized as a Leader by ISG in the Databricks quadrant validates our belief that scaling AI requires architectural discipline, not fragmented tools. Enterprises today need a unified data-to-AI control plane where modernization, governance, cost transparency, and AI execution are engineered together, " said Rakesh Sancheti, Chief Growth Officer at Tredence. " Our focus is on helping clients move beyond modernization to accelerated decision intelligence, where GenAI- and agent-based workflows operate on trusted data to drive repeatable, measurable business outcomes across the enterprise. "

According to Gowtham Sampath, Principal Analyst at ISG, "Tredence's Agentic AI accelerator ecosystem reflects a shift from isolated use cases to reusable, industry-aligned blueprints that integrate data engineering, analytics, and agentic automation on Databricks. Its managed services model embeds observability, MLOps, and AIOps as continuous governance disciplines, ensuring reliability and compliance across Databricks Lakehouse environments."

Tredence is a Gold Databricks partner with strong capabilities in Lakehouse modernization, data engineering, governed analytics, and production-grade AI. Its dedicated Databricks Business Unit supports 80+ joint clients, 150+ industry use cases, 1,000+ certified professionals, and 100+ accelerators, enabling up to 50% faster time to value. Tredence has been consistently recognized for this impact, including four consecutive Databricks Retail & CPG Partner of the Year awards and the 2025 Growth Partner of the Year, reinforcing its leadership in enterprise-scale data and GenAI transformation.

Visit the Tredence website to learn more about driving the data strategy for top enterprises or download a copy of the ISG report.

About Tredence

Tredence is a global AI and data science solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI - the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages deep domain expertise, data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide targeted, impactful solutions to its clients. The company has 4,200+ employees across San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, London, Toronto, Dubai, and Bengaluru, serving top brands in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials.

For more information, please visit www.tredence.com and follow us at Tredence on LinkedIn .

About ISG

ISG Provider Lens® research evaluates technology service providers through a combination of rigorous empirical analysis, market data, and real-world advisory insight. The Databricks Ecosystem Partners 2026 report assesses providers delivering modernization, AI enablement, and managed optimization services globally.

For more information, visit www.isg-one.com

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