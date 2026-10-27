Tredence Named as an Industry Leader in ISG Provider Lens® Agentic AI Services

PRNewswire

San Jose (California) [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 27: Tredence, a leading AI and data science company, has been recognized as a Leader in the inaugural 2026 ISG Provider Lens® Agentic AI Services Specialists. This recognition underscores Tredence's continuous market leadership, robust agentic AI capabilities, and commitment to driving true business transformation and absolute value for its clients.

Tredence's momentum toward its $1B in revenue by 2030 vision is reinforced by continuous analyst leadership recognition, a testament to its strategy of fusing industry domain expertise with frontier AI engineering to conquer the last mile.

According to the ISG report, Tredence stands out for its full-stack agentic AI suite. They have also been lauded for seamlessly integrating contextual memory, advanced retrieval-augmented architecture (RAG), and enterprise-grade AgentOps observability framework. By empowering multi-agent systems with deep situational awareness. Tredence enables dynamic execution and autonomous, AI-driven decision-making across enterprise workflows.

"The true battleground in enterprise AI is winning the last mile - transforming foundational intelligence into autonomous, domain-native execution," said Jitendra Putcha, Chief Operating Officer, Tredence. "At Tredence, we bridge that divide with production-grade AgentOps and multi-agent orchestration, engineering an autonomous digital workforce that turns frontier models into mission-critical business outcomes."

"Enterprise AI creates lasting value only when it reaches the last mile of execution. By embedding domain-aware AI agents into critical business workflows, we help organizations move beyond experimentation to reimagine operations, improve decision making, and unlock measurable business impact at scale," added Rachit Gupta, Global Head of AI, Tredence.

As noted by Gowtham Sampath, Principal Analyst at ISG in the report, "Tredence's full-stack agentic AI suite combines multi-agent orchestration, industry-specific accelerators and enterprise-grade AgentOps frameworks to integrate seamlessly with enterprise systems and enable autonomous, AI-driven decision-making models."

For more details on the recognition, download a complimentary copy of the ISG report.

About Tredence

Tredence is a global AI and data science solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI, the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages deep domain expertise, advanced data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. The company has 5000+ employees across the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, Riyadh, Dubai, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, serving top brands in Retail, CPG, TMT, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials. For more information, please visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. The ISG Provider Lens® research series evaluates technology service providers through a combination of rigorous empirical analysis, market data, and real-world advisory insight. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

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