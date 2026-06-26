Trigent Supports N-able's Expansion with the Development of Strategic GCC in India

PRNewswire

Southborough [Massachusetts], June 25: Trigent, a leading technology solutions provider with over 30 years of engineering and custom software solution excellence, partnered with N-able (NYSE: NABL), a global cybersecurity company delivering business resilience, in establishing the Company's fully operational Global Capability Center (GCC) in India. N-able is focused on defending businesses against evolving cyberthreats with powerful, end-to-end solutions to manage, secure, and recover across the entire threat lifecycle. This GCC marks a strategic investment in India as N-able expands its global security footprint, with the help of Trigent, in one of the world's fastest-growing cybersecurity markets.

- Trigent's Global Capability Center (GCC) Experti se Facilitated a Fully Operational, 100+ Member Engineering Center in Bengaluru

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kja7dZ5OjoE

N-able leveraged Trigent's ability to rapidly build high-performing teams and scale global engineering operations. Trigent used its proven delivery model to help speed up engineering scalability, set up governance frameworks, and include compliance structures from day one.

"The India Global Capability Center is now a fully operational part of our global organization. Trigent's structured approach gave us a center with strong talent and processes required to operate independently from day one," said Mike Adler, Chief Technology and Product Officer, N-able."The foundation Trigent helped us build gives us full confidence to scale this center in line with our long-term global growth objectives and mission to deliver business resilience for organizations of all sizes around the world."

"With our proven Global Capability Center playbook, we supported N-able with a structured, flexible, low-risk path to setting up a fully operational center. Trigent and N-able partnered on every dimension of this engagement - from talent acquisition to operationalizing - with precision and accountability," said Nagendra Rao, President, Trigent.

Driving Strategic Engineering Outcomes: Speed, Scale, and Innovation

Trigent supported the hiring of a specialized team of engineers, support professionals, and operations staff, reducing hiring timelines through India's deep technology talent pool. The delivery model enabled modular scaling and faster onboarding without compromising quality.

Seamless Transfer, Built to Scale

Trigent helped to deliver governance frameworks, processes, and performance metrics embedded and ready for independent management. The center now moves into its next chapter, expanding its engineering scope and serving as a long-term driver of N-able's global innovation strategy.

About Trigent

Trigent is a data-first, AI-driven global technology solutions provider helping organizations modernize operations and build next-generation customer engagement models that deliver measurable business outcomes and bespoke experiences. We enable customers to lead the shift in their industries with trusted, scalable solutions that help them maximize their IT investments. With decades of experience, deep domain expertise, and strong technology capabilities, Trigent has been delivering end-to-end solutions for ISVs, enterprises, and SMBs since 1995. To learn more, visit https://trigent.com/.

Media Contact:

Shamini Martin

Trigent Software, Inc.

info@trigent.com

+1 (508) 490 6000

trigent.com

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kja7dZ5OjoE

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2846695/6013120/Trigent_NEW_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)