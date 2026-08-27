Trio World Academy Named 'Best International School in India' at the 9th Business World Awards 2026

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 27: Trio World Academy (TWA), Bengaluru, has been awarded the prestigious title of 'Best International School in India' in the K-12 School category at the 9th Business World Education Top Education Brands Awards 2026.

The award was formally presented at a ceremony hosted at The Park Hotel, New Delhi, gathering leading educators, policymakers, academic luminaries and institutional heads from across the country. Dr. Brian Irving, Head of School, Trio World Academy, received the honour on behalf of the institution. The award was presented by Samir Kumar Srivastava, Director, Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar and Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW Business World and Founder, exchange4media.

Conferred by BW Businessworld and BW Education, this recognition celebrates institutions demonstrating exceptional leadership, educational innovation and measurable impact across the national learning ecosystem. Trio World Academy was selected following a rigorous, independent jury-led evaluation process comprising eminent industry veterans, academicians and educational analysts.

Mr Naveen KM Managing Director, Trio World Academy, said, "At Trio, our foundational goal is to cultivate a learning environment where academic rigour and individual student well-being reinforce one another. This award reflects the sustained effort of our faculty, the intellectual curiosity of our students, and the trust our families place in our international curriculum framework."

Trio World Academy delivers a comprehensive, inquiry-driven K-12 continuum. Through authorised programs, including the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (IB PYP), Cambridge Lower Secondary, Cambridge IGCSE, and the IB Diploma Programme (IBDP), the school maintains a stellar record of academic success. It boasts of performance consistently above global average for IBDP.

The BW Education award adds to TWA's growing portfolio of national and international distinctions, including its official designation as an Apple Distinguished School and Best School for Outstanding International Collaboration.

About TRIO World Academy

TRIO World Academy (TWA) is an authorised IB World School in Bengaluru, established in 2009. TRIO serves a vibrant multicultural community of students from 20+ nationalities and offers the IB Primary Years Programme (PYP), Cambridge Secondary, Cambridge IGCSE and IB Diploma Programme (IBDP).

Guided by its core values of LEADS -- Leadership, Empathy, Academic Excellence, Discipline and Service, TWA is committed to academic rigour, student wellbeing, global citizenship and holistic development, preparing learners to thrive in an interconnected world.

The school has earned national and international recognition, including being named an 'Institution of Happiness' by QS I-GAUGE, 'Best School Brand in India' by The Economic Times, and 'Best School for outstanding International collaboration' by ScooNews.

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