Tripura Government Awards Rs 3,000 Crore Textile Contract to Manomay Tex India in Joint Venture with Vardhman Textiles

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22: In a significant development for the Indian textile industry, the Tripura government has awarded a substantial Rs3,000 crore contract to Manomay Tex India, marking a major milestone in the company's growth trajectory. This contract comes as part of a strategic joint venture with Vardhman Textiles, one of the leading players in the sector, aimed at expanding business operations and strengthening India's textile industry. Manomay Tex India's partnership with Vardhman Textiles is expected to bring synergy to the project, combining Manomay's innovative approach with Vardhman's extensive industry experience. The joint venture is not just a business expansion but a significant step toward establishing a stronger presence in the domestic and international textile markets.

The Tripura government's infusion of Rs3,000 crore signifies the state's commitment to bolstering the textile sector, a critical component of its economic strategy. This contract is likely to create numerous job opportunities, enhance local manufacturing capabilities, and contribute to the state's overall economic development.

Alongside this landmark contract, Manomay Tex India has also reported impressive financial results for Q1 FY 2024, underscoring its strong market position. The company announced a 112.18% year-over-year (YoY) increase in profit, despite a 15.85% decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter. The topline grew by 10.67% YoY, indicating steady revenue growth over the past year.

Operating income saw a notable increase of 123.43% YoY, demonstrating the company's improved operational efficiency and profitability. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at Rs2.83, reflecting a 112.39% YoY increase, highlighting the company's strong financial performance on a per-share basis.

However, the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG & A) expenses, which surged by 67.4% YoY and 6.93% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), points to increased costs associated with managing and selling their products. Despite this, the company's ability to significantly boost its operating income indicates a well-executed strategy in controlling costs and maximizing profits.

Manomay Tex India's market performance has been equally impressive, with a year-to-date (YTD) return of 98.07%. Over the last six months, the company has delivered a substantial return of 57.05%, with a 2.3% return just in the last week. This performance is reflected in the company's market capitalization, which currently stands at Rs546.79 crore.

The stock has shown significant volatility over the past year, with a 52-week high of Rs314.95 and a low of Rs116. As of August 21, 2024, Manomay Tex India Ltd's (MANO) share price has increased by 57.40% over the last six months. In the last year, the share price has increased by 128.26%. This volatility indicates both the challenges and the growth potential in the company's stock price, making it an attractive prospect for investors.

The Rs3,000 crore contract from the Tripura government and the strategic partnership with Vardhman Textiles position Manomay Tex India for a period of sustained growth and expansion. With its strong financial performance in Q1 and the potential for further growth in the textile sector, the company is poised to continue delivering value to its shareholders and contributing significantly to India's textile industry.

As the joint venture progresses, stakeholders can expect enhanced operational capabilities, increased market share, and continued financial success for Manomay Tex India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)