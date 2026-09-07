Truecaller Expands Enterprise Suite; Allows Consumers to Communicate with Businesses with Just a Tap

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 7: Truecaller, the leading global platform for safe and trusted communication, today launched Post-Call Actions, a new capability that enables consumers to complete important tasks immediately when the call ends. The functionality is first rolling out to the high-intent category of last-mile delivery companies, soon to be followed by use cases and customisable options supporting the big industry of banking, financial services, and insurance. Post-Call Actions ensure a business call no longer ends with "we'll send you a link." It ends with getting the job done.

Post-Call Actions appear at the exact moment people are already paying attention: the instant when a verified business call ends. A branded action card automatically appears in Truecaller, and whatever the next step is, it's just one tap away - no app to download, no link to hunt for, no queue to wait in.

For deliveries, the friction is familiar: a call arrives when you're at work or mid-commute-impossible to take, and by the time it's returned, the slot is gone. Or it is answered, but the same directions have to be repeated to yet another new agent. With post-call actions, customers can now instantly reschedule the delivery, confirm their availability, share precise location, or authorize a safe drop-directly in Truecaller.

For banking, financial services, and insurance customers, the stakes and the anxiety are higher. A call from a bank today could be genuine or a sophisticated impersonation scam. Because Post-Call Actions only appear after Verified Business calls, customers can now act with confidence instead of second-guessing. From that trusted screen, they can pay dues, request a callback, complete a pending KYC step, or confirm a transaction, without hunting for a link that may or may not be genuine, at a time when impersonation fraud is at an all-time high.

For the businesses on the other end of the call, Post-Call Actions changes what a completed call means. Call performance has traditionally been measured by pick-up rates. Now it can be measured by whether it was resolved-with the follow-through happening in the same trusted moment, on the same screen, instead of leaking away across SMS links, app downloads, and abandoned IVR queues.

"A phone call has been the most human way for a business to communicate with customers. But it usually ends with homework for them," said Priyam Bose, Global Head, GTM, Truecaller for Business. "Post-Call Actions resolve this. The delivery gets rescheduled, the bill gets paid, the KYC gets done, all in the same trusted moment, on the same screen, irrespective of the calls getting picked up or unanswered."

About Truecaller

Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 500 million active users worldwide, with more than one billion downloads since launch and 68 billion spam and fraud calls identified in 2025 alone. The company is headquartered in Stockholm and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021.

For more information, visit www.truecaller.com.

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