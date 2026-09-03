TruPeak Health Brings Diagnostics-Led, Personalised Care to Preventive, Restorative and Longevity Health

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2: Healthcare is often approached only when a symptom becomes too difficult to ignore. TruPeak Health starts by looking closely at the individual through clinical assessment, relevant biomarkers and diagnostics, and using that understanding to guide truly personalised care.

Incepted in 2025, TruPeak Health was founded with a vision to redefine how healthcare is approached, moving beyond reactive treatment towards care that is proactive, personalised and preventive. Behind that vision is a multidisciplinary founding team: Dr. Gaurav Mishra (Cofounder and Director, Head of Surgery & Research), Dr. Sanjith Saseedharan (Cofounder and Director, Protocol Lead and Adviser), Dr. Amit Chakraborty (Cofounder and Director, Head of Cancer Nutrition and Head of Business Strategy), Dr. Vikramaditya Salvi (Cofounder and Director, Head of Aesthetic Surgery and Cosmetology), and Mr. Varun Tripathi (Cofounder and Director, CEO & Head of Finance). Between them, their expertise spans preventive healthcare, performance medicine, nutrition, regenerative and aesthetic medicine, and longevity, and it is this range that shapes TruPeak's approach.

Together, the founding team set out to build an integrated healthcare ecosystem, one that brings medical expertise, advanced diagnostics and personalised protocols under a single clinical framework. That framework now runs across TruPeak's centres in Mumbai and Pune, bringing preventive, restorative and longevity-focused healthcare together in one place. As part of its next phase of growth, TruPeak Health is planning to open six additional centres, with the expansion primarily focused on Mumbai, alongside new centres in Surat and Ahmedabad.

Operated by Consigliere Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., TruPeak Health describes its approach as diagnostics-led and data-driven. Rather than treating every concern in isolation, its clinical programmes are designed to look at interconnected factors that influence health, including metabolic function, hormones, inflammation, nutrition, physical function, recovery and lifestyle. The aim is to identify areas that need attention, create an appropriate clinical plan, and track progress over time.

Its work spans a broad spectrum of healthcare needs. TruPeak provides regenerative therapies, including NAD+ therapy, targeted peptide protocols and intravenous treatments; weight and lean-muscle management; immunity and longevity programmes; pain management and functional recovery; women-centric health interventions; beauty and regenerative aesthetics; ergogenic medicine and performance-focused care; sexual health; and mental health and counselling. Its specialised programmes also extend to metabolic health, hormonal health, sports and recovery, rehabilitation, and condition-specific care.

The same philosophy carries into restorative care. TruPeak's pain and recovery programmes are designed to understand contributors to pain or impaired movement, using tools such as imaging, biomechanical assessment, movement retraining, rehabilitation, targeted therapies and recovery interventions where clinically appropriate. Its regenerative and recovery services are positioned as part of a wider assessment and care pathway, rather than isolated procedures.

Across women's health, metabolic health, sexual health and aesthetics, the centre similarly emphasises individual assessment and clinically guided intervention. Its PCOS/PCOD programmes and sexual-health programmes assess hormonal, metabolic and vascular factors, while aesthetic interventions are designed around medical assessment and personalised treatment selection.

Technology is another layer of the model. TruPeak states that its programmes use an AI-enabled, data-driven platform to support real-time tracking and ongoing optimisation. This allows care to be viewed as an evolving process rather than a one-time consultation: assess, intervene, measure and adapt. The protocols are science-based and supported by evidence and publications in global medical journals.

Longevity has become one of healthcare's most talked-about buzzwords, often used in the same breath as high performance and the pursuit of an optimised life. At TruPeak Health, the idea is understood more broadly: longevity is not restricted to people who are already proactive healthcare seekers. If anything, it holds even greater value for individuals living with chronic ailments such as cancer, diabetes and chronic kidney disease, among other conditions, for whom extending healthy, functional years is not aspirational but essential. TruPeak Health is working to bridge that gap, bringing the same diagnostics-led rigour behind its longevity programmes to both ends of that spectrum.

In parallel with this expansion, TruPeak Health is also scouting locations for a dedicated health and longevity retreat, envisioned as an extension of its integrated approach to health, recovery and wellbeing.

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