Trust, Visibility, Recall: How Celebrity Endorsements Became Bonn's Secret Ingredient

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 30: For Bonn Group, the right face has built stronger recall than any tagline ever could. Over the past few years, celebrity partnerships have become the spine of how the company markets its breads, biscuits and bakery products in a crowded FMCG market. The idea is straightforward: pair a name that consumers already trust with products worth buying, and keep that name visible wherever shoppers meet the brand.

Katrina Kaif, Back as the Face of Bonn

The ideal example is Bollywood Star Katrina Kaif, who was recently re-signed as Brand Ambassador for Bonn Group. It is a relationship the brand has chosen to renew rather than replace. The reason is clear, her widespread appeal transcends age groups, regions, and audiences, making her equally effective on television, digital platforms, e-commerce, and retail communication.

Bonn has put that reach to work through campaigns that run across digital media, advertising and on-ground engagement, keeping the brand in front of audiences nationwide.

- Watch the Katrina Kaif campaign film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zwQvIU4QMqc

Not Just One Name

Katrina's star power has been the catalyst of success, and so Bonn has built a wider set of celebrity associations to reach consumers who speak different languages and watch different screens. Karisma Kapoor and Sonam Bajwa both feature in that roster, helping the brand show up consistently - on packaging, on social feeds, in regional campaigns.

The Punjabi film Carry On Jatta is part of the same play. Its leads, Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta, have been promoting Americana's Flick biscuit range, a move aimed squarely at regional audiences who follow the franchise.

- Watch the Carry On Jatta x Americana Flick campaign:

ttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ynnxlFfqg7I

Products Worth the Spotlight

An endorsement only works if there is something good to point at. Americana has kept its biscuit shelf busy. TOP Biscuits arrived under the line "Taste Mein Top, Crispy Non-Stop," and a new Mango Flavoured Creme variant joined the Flick range alongside the existing Strawberry, Coconut and Vanilla options.

Bonn, meanwhile, took on the bread aisle with what it calls India's first Desi Twist Breads. The range leans into familiar Indian flavours: Lehsuni Tadka, Digestive Ajwaini Jeera and Missi. Each gives the brand's campaigns a concrete product to talk about rather than a generic loaf.

The Desi Twist push shows how Bonn ladders a launch from screen to street. It opened with AI-generated videos built to travel on social feeds, then carried the same story onto large-format hoardings at prominent locations across Delhi NCR - putting the new breads in front of commuters and shoppers right where they live, work and travel. Online buzz and physical presence reinforced each other, turning a single launch into a campaign people could not miss.

- Watch the Desi Twist Breads launch campaign: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UbrTi6XqJQ8

How AI Stretched the Reach

Technology is where the star power multiplies. Bonn's AI-driven video campaigns, Katrina Kaif advertisements and recent launch AI films have together crossed 500 million+ views across platforms.

That number says less about any single ad than about how the pieces fit. A trusted face, a sharp product story and a mix of AI-led distribution and on-ground visibility - from social feeds to Delhi NCR hoardings - add up to attention at a scale no one touchpoint could deliver on its own.

The Bigger Bet

Put together, the celebrity roster, the new launches and the digital campaigns point in one direction: Bonn is treating brand equity as something to invest in, not just advertise. The company plans to keep building on that approach as it pushes for growth across markets.

"In today's fast-moving consumer landscape, brands need to create relevance at every touchpoint. Our collaborations with celebrated personalities such as Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Bajwa and Katrina Kaif have helped Bonn go beyond advertising and build stronger emotional connections with consumers. When supported by quality products, extensive distribution and consistent visibility, celebrity endorsements become powerful catalysts for brand growth. At Bonn, we view these partnerships as strategic investments in long-term brand equity and consumer trust."

- Amrinder Singh, Director, Bonn Group

About Bonn Group

Bonn Group is one of India's leading food brands, with a portfolio that spans breads, biscuits, bakery products and wellness-focused offerings. Backed by a wide distribution network and a focus on quality, the company keeps innovating across its products, marketing and consumer engagement to stay present in homes across the country.

Website : www.bonn.in

Follow us : https://www.instagram.com/bonn_foods/

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