Tulshiram Production House Announces the Theatrical Release of Oye Chill Maar This September 2026

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11: Oye Chill Maar, the upcoming Hindi social psychological thriller, is all set for its theatrical release this September 2026.

Directed and edited by Nitin M. Rokade, Oye Chill Maar delves into the dark side of social media obsession, where the relentless pursuit of likes, fame, and online validation pushes people beyond moral boundaries.

At the heart of the story are four close friends whose unbreakable bond is tested by love, laughter, hidden secrets, and a series of shocking events that change their lives forever. Among them is Prem, a young man haunted by a traumatic past and a fractured personality, who finds himself trapped in a web of mystery, deception, and unsettling truths.

Blending suspense, friendship, romance, humour, and powerful emotions, Oye Chill Maar goes beyond the conventions of a thriller. The film delivers a thought-provoking message on responsible parenting, emotional well-being, and the lasting impact of childhood trauma, making it an entertaining as well as socially relevant cinematic experience.

The film features debutant lead Tejas Dev, alongside popular Television actors like Ssshrey Pareek, Shikha Pandey, Prachi Bansal, Atul Tiwari, Sujeet Asthana, Prashant Mohite, and Sufiya, each delivering compelling performances that bring depth and authenticity to the narrative.

Produced by Tulshiram Deorukhkar under the banner of Tulshiram Production House, the film has been extensively shot across the breathtaking ghats and vibrant streets of Varanasi, lending authenticity and striking visual richness to its storytelling.

The cast and crew of Oye Chill Maar recently visited the revered Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha, marking an auspicious beginning to the film's promotional journey. During the visit, the team also unveiled the film's first poster, officially kick-starting the promotions. The makers and the entire cast are extremely excited about this positive start and strongly believe that with Lord Ganesha's blessings, their ambitious project will connect with audiences and win hearts. The fresh and intriguing poster introduces the ensemble cast in an impactful manner while offering a glimpse into the film's youthful energy, mystery and emotional depth.

Oye Chill Maar is all set to hit theatres on 4th September 2026, following its successful clearance by the Censor Board, giving the makers the green light for its much-awaited theatrical release, promising audiences an emotionally compelling and edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience. Blending powerful storytelling, gripping performances, suspense, humour and socially relevant themes, the film aims to entertain while leaving a lasting impression. The team is hopeful that the film's auspicious beginning, coupled with its fresh presentation and engaging narrative, will translate into a strong audience response and a successful theatrical run at the box office.

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