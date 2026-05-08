Tupperware Partners with Instamart, Bringing the OG of Indian Kitchens to Your Doorsteps This Mother's Day

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: This Mother's Day, Tupperware, the pioneer of kitchen organization and food storage, steps into the world of instant convenience through its collaboration with Instamart, India's pioneering quick commerce platform. Rooted in a simple cultural truth that no kitchen staple is more trusted than the one your mom swears by, the partnership brings one of India's most iconic kitchen brands straight to consumers' doorsteps. Joining this celebration are two of India's most loved real-life moms, Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia- who, as mothers themselves, trust Tupperware to show up every single day, from packing their kids' lunches to organizing their kitchens, because for them, it's never just a brand but an everyday essential.

For over 30 years in India, Tupperware has been synonymous with Indian kitchens, trusted across generations for its innovation, durability, and commitment to food safety. Often regarded as the OG of Indian Kitchens, the brand has shaped how households store, carry, and experience food. With this collaboration, Tupperware enters the fast-growing quick commerce space, enabling consumers to access its products seamlessly through Instamart and have them delivered on demand.

Manender Kaushik, AVP - Category, Instamart, said, "Few brands have been as consistently present in Indian kitchens as Tupperware, stacked in cupboards, packed into school bags, and trusted across generations. With Instamart, we're bringing that familiarity into a new, on-demand context. This partnership is about making thoughtfully designed, high-quality storage solutions instantly accessible, helping consumers upgrade everyday living with products they already know and trust."

Shweta Kumar - APAC Digital, Tupperware, said, "This collaboration reflects how Tupperware continues to evolve with changing lifestyles. While our roots are in bringing people together through shared experiences, today we're meeting consumers wherever they are, while staying true to our legacy of quality and trust."

Founded by inventor Earl Tupper, the brand revolutionized food storage with its signature airtight seal technology, designed to lock in freshness and reduce food waste. Today, that legacy continues with a range of food-grade, toxin-free, reusable products built for modern lifestyles.

As Indian consumers increasingly seek speed without compromising on quality, this collaboration aims to simplify daily routines, making trusted kitchen solutions available exactly when they're needed.

About Instamart

Launched in August 2020, Instamart is India's pioneering quick commerce platform. Present in 131+ cities, Instamart has superior technology and a dedicated delivery fleet to bring groceries and other daily essentials to the doorsteps of Indians.

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