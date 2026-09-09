Two Decades in the Making: Soukhya Centre for Self Healing and Meditation Opens in CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai

VMPL

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: Founder Navneeth Rao, a consciousness mentor practising energy healing and meditation since 2005, gives fifteen years of quietly guided sessions a permanent home serving Belapur, Nerul, Seawoods and Kharghar.

Soukhya Centre for Self Healing and Meditation has opened in CBD Belapur, bringing two decades of energy healing and meditation practice under one roof in one of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's fastest-growing corporate and residential belts. The centre was founded by Navneeth Rao, Consciousness Mentor and an energy healing and meditation practitioner since 2005.

The centre's origin sets it apart in a category where many practitioners open their doors within months of certifying. Rao began his personal practice in 2005. From 2011, he started guiding sessions for a small circle of people around him, without a signboard, a fee structure or a business name. Soukhya, formally established in 2025, gives that fifteen-year practice a permanent address.

"I never set out to open a centre," said Rao. "For most of these twenty years, this was simply what I did, first for myself and then for the people around me who asked. Soukhya exists because the number of people asking eventually became larger than a living room could hold. The practice came first. The name came later."

Soukhya is the Sanskrit word for wellbeing, a settled state of mind, body and spirit. The centre serves Belapur, Nerul, Seawoods, Kharghar and the corporate offices of the wider Navi Mumbai region, an area whose working population has grown sharply over the past decade and now carries the long commutes, extended screen hours and always-on schedules that come with it.

Rao says the people reaching him have changed along with the city. "Ten years ago, most people who came to me were curious about the practice itself," he said. "Today, most people come because they cannot switch off. They describe minds that keep running long after the working day has ended. They are not looking for a philosophy. They are looking for a practice they can hold on to, week after week."

Sessions at Soukhya are deliberately kept small and are built around regular practice rather than one-off events. The centre offers Reiki healing sessions, sound bath therapy with Tibetan singing bowls, Om chanting, guided meditation, Dhyana yoga and breathwork, along with chakra-based practices for grounding and focus. Introductory formats are available for people who have never meditated before.

The centre is also developing Soukhya Reset, a private, small-group residential programme for business owners, senior professionals and their families who want mental clarity as a sustained part of their lives rather than an occasional retreat. The programme will open with intimate residential formats and is currently taking enquiries by invitation.

"The people who carry the most responsibility usually have the least room to pause," Rao said. "Reset is being built for them. No noise, no crowds, no performance. A dedicated space to reset the mind and return to work and family with something more than a rested body."

Soukhya positions its work as a complement to, and not a substitute for, professional medical or psychological care.

About Soukhya Centre for Self Healing and Meditation

Soukhya Centre for Self Healing and Meditation is a meditation and energy healing centre in CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai, founded by Navneeth Rao, Consciousness Mentor and an energy healing and meditation practitioner since 2005, who has guided sessions since 2011. Formally established in 2025, the centre offers Reiki healing, sound bath therapy with Tibetan singing bowls, Om chanting, guided meditation, Dhyana yoga and breathwork, along with Soukhya Reset, a private residential wellness programme currently in development. The centre serves Belapur, Nerul, Seawoods, Kharghar and the wider Navi Mumbai region. Enquiries on WhatsApp at 9820203004. Website: www.soukhyacshm.in. Instagram: @soukhya_official.

Media contact: Number 1 Solutions, on behalf of Soukhya. ganesh@number1solutions.in, +91 84548 40507.

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