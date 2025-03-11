U and I Resources Pvt Ltd & Jainam Broking Ltd Win at e4m MarTech India Awards 2024, Standing Among Global Leaders

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11: Surat-based U and I Resources Pvt Ltd, in collaboration with Jainam Broking Ltd, has been honoured with the 'Best Use of Martech for Live Events' award at the esteemed e4m MarTech India Awards 2024. This recognition places them in the league of many other industry giants, underscoring their excellence in integrating cutting-edge marketing technology for impactful brand experiences.

The e4m MarTech India Awards 2024, held in Mumbai on March 7, celebrated trailblazers and innovators reshaping the marketing landscape through advanced technology. The winners were selected by a distinguished jury, chaired by Sanjay Mohan, Group CTO of MakeMyTrip, and comprised of renowned industry experts.

Indian Options Conclave 5.0: A Benchmark in Martech-Driven Events

The award-winning project, Indian Options Conclave 5.0 (IOC 5.0), was a landmark event that empowered traders and investors with deep insights into options trading. U and I Resources Pvt Ltd leveraged advanced Martech strategies, including:

* Multi-Channel Digital Marketing - Reaching audiences via WhatsApp, SMS, social media, and influencer engagement.

* AI-Driven Personalization - Tailored messaging to enhance audience interaction and participation.

* Influencer Partnerships - Collaborating with 50+ financial experts to amplify reach and credibility.

* Immersive Visual Storytelling - Engaging CGI-based video content for a compelling narrative.

* Data Analytics for Precision Targeting - Ensuring the right audience engagement for maximum impact.

Winning Among Industry Titans

The recognition of U and I Resources Pvt Ltd & Jainam Broking Ltd alongside top multinational corporations signifies their exceptional innovation and leadership in the Martech space. Competing against some of the biggest names in the industry, their achievement highlights their ability to drive transformative marketing experiences through technology.

Industry Recognition & Future Outlook

"Winning this award at e4m MarTech India Awards 2024, among global pioneers, is a moment of immense pride for us. It validates our relentless focus on innovation and Martech-driven strategies to create high-impact events like IOC 5.0," said Chintan Gandhi, Director of U and I Resources Pvt Ltd.

Mr. Milan Parikh, MD & CO-Founder, Jainam Broking Ltd said,"This award is a testament to our commitment to financial education and community engagement. U and I Resources played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of IOC 5.0 through groundbreaking Martech solutions."

About U and I Resources Pvt Ltd

U and I Resources Pvt Ltd is a leading marketing and technology solutions provider, specializing in data-driven campaigns and brand experiences that create tangible business impact.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2638815/e4m_MarTech_India.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2638814/U_and_I_Resources_Logo.jpg

