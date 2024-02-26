U.S. Polo Assn. Announces his Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, India as New Global Brand Ambassador

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 26: U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has announced His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh (Pacho) of Jaipur, India as its new Global Brand Ambassador.

Sawai Padmanabh Singh is a member of the Royal Family of Jaipur and is the current Maharaja of Jaipur. A professional polo player, Singh has played for and captained the Indian National Team and has participated in tournaments across Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Spain, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the United States and more.

Pacho's passion and enthusiasm for the sport of polo has helped popularize it beyond the field, and today the tournaments in Jaipur draw visitors from around the world. With the royal patronage of the Rajasthan Polo Club, Singh continues to further the cause of supporting this unique and historic sport.

"It's an honor to be selected as Global Brand Ambassador for U.S. Polo Assn., a brand that is so popular and respected in my home country of India and so authentic to the sport of polo," said His Highness, Padmanabh Singh, Maharaja of Jaipur. "I look forward to representing the brand with great enthusiasm at sporting and fashion events and on social media for fans and consumers around the world!"

The Role of a U.S. Polo Assn. Global Brand Ambassador

The scope of Pacho's role as Global Brand Ambassador is broad and designed to shine the spotlight on talented polo players and the authenticity of the brand around the world. He will be outfitted in U.S. Polo Assn. apparel and performance gear both on and off the field, share his polo-related and other daily activities on social media, participate in sporting and fashion events on behalf of U.S. Polo Assn., as well as engage in media requests for interviews and campaigns.

"U.S. Polo Assn. is proud to welcome Pacho to our outstanding roster of Global Brand Ambassadors," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, which manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "U.S. Polo Assn. is a brand that spans 190 countries, including more than 400 brand stores in India alone, and Pacho is a perfect representative of a global polo player that encompasses what our sport-inspired brand is all about - global, vibrant, authentic, and exciting."

U.S. Polo Assn. will also launch a Capsule Collection of elevated polo shirts, white sports pants, oxfords, and sport-inspired accessories, inspired by Pacho, that he will promote as a U.S. Polo Assn. Global Brand Ambassador.

His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh and the Sport of Polo

His Highness brings to U.S. Polo Assn. his spirit of sportsmanship and distinctive style that he displays both on and off the field.

Pacho is passionate about the sport of polo and has represented India in the sport across the world. He was named Captain of the Indian National Polo Team in 2022. His journey began while he was at school in the U.K., where he joined the prestigious Guards Polo Club and played at different levels in the U.K. He has won almost every major polo tournament in India and was also the youngest player to win the India Open.

He is also working towards promoting polo in Jaipur through various initiatives like high-goal tournaments, Ladies' Polo, and Junior Polo. He has recently revived the historic Jaipur Polo Team, to keep the rich legacy of his family's contributions to the sport alive. The Jaipur Polo Team was revered as one of the greatest in the world and reigned supreme during its time, winning every major polo tournament including the World Cup in 1957 at Deauville, France.

As patron of the Rajasthan Polo Club, Pacho has instituted various training programs for young sportspersons to enable them to learn riding and polo at very nominal rates, with special programs for girls. It is also thanks to Pacho's efforts that every polo season now includes low- goal tournaments, Ladies' Polo, and Out of Hat series for aspiring young players to participate in, encouraging greater participation and inclusivity in a sport perceived by many as elitist. As a result, and unlike any other polo center, Jaipur sees polo fans from many different demographics rush to see and support the game. This is encouraged by His Highness through free access for all at games organized at the polo club.

U.S. Polo Assn., an India Power Brand

U.S. Polo Assn.'s popularity in India has only grown with the population, making India prime to be the global brand's fastest-growing market. The tremendous growth in popularity and ultimately market share is not without effort, which includes a strategy focused on both brick-and-mortar and e-commerce, as well as overall brand marketing through storytelling.

"We are thrilled to have His Highness, the Maharaja of Jaipur as a Global Brand Ambassador for U.S. Polo Assn., one of the most important brands in India," said Shailesh Chaturvedi, Managing Director, and CEO, of Arvind Fashions Ltd. "Pacho's stature, popularity, sportsmanship and passion are all an excellent representation of our global, sport-inspired brand."

"The combination of having His Highness as our Ambassador, alongside our new, iconic Legends Campaign, our exciting India website, as well as our revamped stores - it's an incredible time for U.S. Polo Assn. consumers to be immersed in our unique brand story in India and around the world," added Chaturvedi.

"We are excited to welcome HH Sawai Padmanabh Singh's sportsmanship, elegance, and style to U.S. Polo Assn. as we embark on this exciting partnership with him as our brand ambassador. His dedication to the sport and its timeless values align perfectly with our commitment to authenticity. As U.S. Polo Assn.'s brand ambassador, his influence will elevate our brand's presence on the Indian as well as the global stage," said Amitabh Suri, CEO of U.S. Polo Assn. India.

As one of India's leading casual wear power brands, the multi-billion-dollar, global, sport-inspired U.S. Polo Assn. brand has launched an exclusive brand-specific website USPoloAssn.in to further enhance digital offerings for customers and provide easier access to its product offerings. Its brick-and-mortar growth is exploding in India as well, with 100 more stores in the coming years.

Currently, the brand's retail footprint in India is at more than 400 brand stores, and over 2,000 shop-in-shops, across more than 200 cities in India. Globally, the U.S. Polo Assn. brand is in 190 countries and has global retail sales of more than USD 2.5 billion.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the country's oldest sports governing bodies, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through over 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. A recent, multi-year deal with ESPN to broadcast the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., has made the thrilling sport accessible to millions of households globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized around the world with awards for global growth, expansion, licensing, and digital presence. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, particularly in the last five years, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

Arvind Fashions Ltd., based in Bengaluru is India's No. 1 casual and denim player in the country's retail industry, a lifestyle powerhouse with a strong portfolio of fashion brands catering to consumers across various sub-categories and price points. With a host of renowned brands, both international and indigenous, like U.S. Polo Assn., ARROW, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and Flying Machine. Arvind has a presence across lifestyle brands and value fashion.

Visit https://www.arvind.com/ Arvind, USPoloAssn.in, and follow @uspoloassnindia.

