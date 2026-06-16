Udupi Hosts Community Tourism Startup Lab and Launches OneTAC's Orange Dot Initiative

India PR Distribution

Udupi (Karnataka) [India], June 16: More than 60 aspiring tourism entrepreneurs, guides, artisans, storytellers, homestay hosts and community tourism practitioners participated in the Community Tourism Startup Lab, a programme focused on creating local livelihoods through tourism and strengthening a Made-in-Local tourism economy in Coastal Karnataka. The programme was hosted by PlaceXplore, the Department of Tourism, Udupi, Dudmi - Local Livelihood Programme in Byndoor, the Zilla Panchayat National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), and OneTAC.

The initiative launched with a focus on women micro-entrepreneurs from Byndoor Taluk, with the objective of developing unique tourism trails and visitor experiences that showcase local entrepreneurs and community-led enterprises across the region. The programme seeks to connect tourism opportunities for local communities around Kollur Mookambika, Kodachadri and Byndoor through curated experiences such as farm-to-table dining, village walks, local crafts, cultural storytelling, spiritual tourism, nature-based experiences, and the celebration of local art forms, festivals and traditions.

Gururaj Shetty Gantihole, MLA for the Byndoor Constituency, has championed the Dudmi Local Jobs Programme and highlighted the potential of tourism to generate sustainable livelihoods for local residents. In a message shared with participants, he said:"Byndoor has all the ingredients needed to become a model for community-led tourism -- from the spiritual significance of Kollur Mookambika and the natural beauty of Kodachadri to our rich culture, cuisine and entrepreneurial spirit. Tourism can create meaningful opportunities for local youth, women and small entrepreneurs while ensuring that economic benefits remain within our communities. Initiatives such as the Community Tourism Startup Lab and Dudmi are important steps towards creating local jobs, strengthening livelihoods and showcasing the unique identity of our region."

Vindhya N.M., Assistant Director, Department of Tourism, Udupi, said:"The future of tourism lies in creating opportunities for local communities to become active participants in the visitor economy. Udupi has a rich cultural heritage, vibrant traditions, unique cuisine and extraordinary natural assets. By supporting local entrepreneurs, guides, artisans and experience creators, we can build a strong Made-in-Local tourism ecosystem that generates livelihoods while showcasing the authentic spirit of our district."

The initiative aimed to equip participants with the skills, knowledge and networks required to develop tourism experiences rooted in local culture, heritage, crafts, food traditions, nature and community knowledge. The programme explored how community-based tourism can create new livelihood opportunities while preserving the region's unique identity and ensuring that tourism benefits reach local communities.

The training commenced with a session by the Department of Tourism, Udupi, which introduced participants to the growing opportunities in community-based tourism and the role local communities can play in shaping visitor experiences.

Manvitha Amin from PlaceXplore hosted an interactive session on building community-based tourism enterprises and invited participants to present their tourism products, business ideas and entrepreneurial aspirations. The session provided an opportunity for local entrepreneurs to share their stories, identify opportunities and receive feedback from facilitators and peers.

A communication and storytelling workshop led by Dr. Shubha H. S., Professor and Director-Coordinator, Manipal Institute of Communication (MIC), Manipal Academy of Higher Education, focused on helping participants better articulate their stories, experiences and tourism offerings. Participants were encouraged to share place-based stories and reflect on how local oral histories, traditions and personal narratives can enhance visitor experiences and create meaningful connections with destinations.

This was followed by an immersive session on the history, culture and traditions of Tulunadu by Praveen Shetty, Assistant Professor, Department of Humanities and Management, Manipal Academy of Higher Education. The session encouraged participants to build authentic place-based experiences that celebrate the region's heritage and cultural identity. Through examples such as Nagaradhane, Bhoota Kola and Kambala, participants explored how local traditions can strengthen destination branding and create unique visitor experiences that cannot be replicated elsewhere.

The afternoon session highlighted government schemes, support programmes and entrepreneurship opportunities available to tourism enterprises, providing participants with practical guidance on accessing resources and building sustainable ventures.

As part of the event, OneTAC launched the Udupi prototype of Orange Dot, an initiative supported by the EkStep Foundation that aims to make informal tourism, arts and culture actors discoverable through digital public infrastructure.

The prototype will work with local guides, storytellers, artisans, performers, boat operators, community hosts and other micro-entrepreneurs who contribute significantly to the tourism economy but often remain invisible online.

Satish Shekar, Mission Lead of OneTAC and Director of Takshay Labs Pvt. Ltd. and Culkey Foundation, said: "Discoverability is not a marketing problem; it is an infrastructure problem. Udupi has an extraordinary wealth of talent, culture and experiences. Orange Dot is an opportunity to make that talent visible and enable greater participation in the local economy."

Prathima Manohar, Member of the OneTAC Steering Committee, Chair of PlaceXplore, and Director of Paradise Resorts and GoodPass, said: "Community tourism has the power to create meaningful livelihoods while preserving local culture and identity. Through the Community Tourism Startup Lab and Orange Dot, we hope to help local entrepreneurs, artisans, guides and storytellers become more visible, strengthen their digital presence, develop market-ready experiences and participate more fully in the tourism economy. Our vision is to build a Made-in-Local tourism ecosystem where local communities are not just beneficiaries of tourism, but active creators of it."

The organisers also announced that digital profiles will be created for participating entrepreneurs, experiences and community enterprises to improve their online visibility and discoverability. Additional training modules will be conducted in the coming months covering product development, storytelling, digital marketing and experience design. Ideas generated during the workshop will also be explored for inclusion in future Byndoor destination marketing and digital campaigns.

The organisers noted that the programme marks the beginning of a broader effort to identify, train and support local tourism entrepreneurs across Coastal Karnataka and connect them to visitors, markets and digital platforms. Future initiatives will focus on developing tourism trails, strengthening community enterprises, improving digital discoverability and creating new livelihood opportunities through tourism.

The Community Tourism Startup Lab forms part of a larger effort to position Udupi as a leading destination for community-based tourism, where local culture, heritage, food, crafts, festivals and stories become drivers of sustainable livelihoods and inclusive economic growth.

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