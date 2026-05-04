UFC GYM® India Announces the Grand Opening of its Newest Premium Fitness Club at Benz Circle in Vijayawada

PRNewswire

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 4: UFC GYM®, the elite global fitness brand, continues its aggressive expansion across the Indian subcontinent with the grand opening of its newest premium facility in Vijayawada. Located at the prestigious Benz Circle on Dr. Ramesh Hospital Road, this state-of-the-art club marks a significant milestone in bringing world-class functional fitness and mixed martial arts (MMA) inspired training to the heart of Andhra Pradesh. This gym is the largest and most luxurious facility in Andhra Pradesh.

Vijayawada is rapidly emerging as a key commercial and residential hub, known for its expanding business ecosystem, young professional population and growing demand for premium lifestyle experiences. Its dynamic growth and fitness-conscious community make it the ideal city for UFC GYM's high-performance training model.

The gym is spread across 3 floors spanning a massive 20,000 square feet of carpet area and designed to offer an unparalleled fitness experience. Equipped with industry-leading strength and cardio equipment from Life Fitness and Hammer.

Strength, the facility ensures that members have access to the highest standards of durability and biomechanics available in the global fitness industry.

Located at Dr. Ramesh Hospital Road, Prashant Nagar, Benz Circle, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh 520008, UFC GYM Vijayawada brings the brand's signature Train Different® philosophy to the city, offering members of all ages access to international-standard fitness, elite equipment and a results-driven training community. Key highlights include:

- UFC-style Octagon® and MMA equipment for authentic combat training

- A boxing bag rack for boxing and kickboxing conditioning classes

- State-of-the-art cardio equipment by Life Fitness and strength equipment by Hammer Strength

- Signature UFC GYM group classes including Daily Ultimate Training®, Fight Fit, Boxing Conditioning, and Kickboxing Conditioning

- A large group class studio for Yoga, Zumba and other group class activities

- Functional training equipment and a large turf area for high intensity workouts

- Youth fitness programs for children aged 5-12 years

- Premium amenities including lockers, showers, steam and recovery facilities

Members will train using methods developed in collaboration with internationally acclaimed UFC® athletes and world-class fitness directors, ensuring safe, structured and effective results.

Expanding beyond traditional gym boundaries, the Vijayawada club will introduce a holistic approach to wellness. The facility will also be featuring a dedicated Pilates Studio, catering to those seeking core strength and flexibility, alongside a specialized Recovery Room. The Recovery Room will provide members with advanced post-workout recovery services mirroring the recovery protocols used by professional UFC athletes.

Chairman of UFC GYM India, Farzad Palia said, "Vijayawada represents the new wave of India's fitness growth -- ambitious, youthful, and forward-looking. Bringing UFC GYM here allows us to introduce world-class MMA-inspired training to a city ready for premium fitness experiences. This expansion strengthens our commitment to building a nationwide fitness network that delivers global standards and real outcomes."

Founder and Managing Director of UFC GYM India, Istayak Ansari said, "Our goal is to make elite training accessible to every serious fitness enthusiast in India. Vijayawada is a strategic milestone in our growth journey and we are excited to serve a diverse community with programs that are both performance-driven and inclusive."

UFC GYM Vijayawada is led by Sub-Licensee Mohammed Shoaib, who said, "From being a member of the UFC GYM in the US to opening one in my home city, my journey with this global brand has been really exciting. Having experienced and embraced this world-class training in the US, I am proud to now bring the same standard of excellence to Vijayawada. I will be opening another franchised location in Hyderabad by the end of this year."

Donnie Oliver, Executive Vice President - International Franchise & Global Fitness Operations, UFC GYM said, "India continues to be one of the most exciting growth markets for UFC GYM globally, and Vijayawada is a perfect example of the dynamic cities driving this momentum. We're proud to bring our Train Different® philosophy and world-class training experience to this vibrant community as we continue expanding our footprint across the country"

UFC GYM is set to register 100% growth in the next financial year with new locations opening across Jaipur, Jammu, Shillong, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and more.

Since debuting in 2009, UFC GYM has opened more than 170 locations across 26+ countries.In 2017, the fitness franchise expanded its global brand presence to India, which is the world's second-largest population, in partnership with Artaxerxes Fitness & Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd, led by Master Licensees Istayak Ansari and Farzad Palia. UFC GYM is targeting to build 100+ UFC GYM clubs in 60+ cities by 2030 in India.

UFC GYM programming has been developed through exclusive access to the training regimens of internationally acclaimed UFC® athletes and world-class Fitness Directors. The company's unique Train Different approach provides members with everything they need for the entire family to move, to get fit and to live a healthy life regardless of their age or current athletic ability. For more information on UFC GYM Vijayawada, please visit ufcgym.in or follow the gym on Instagram @ufcgymvijayawada.

UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world's premier MMA organization, created in alliance with developers of many of the world's most successful fitness brands. As the first to unite the benefits of MMA with fitness, the brand is not what you expect and more than you can imagine. UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach provides members with the ultimate fitness experience and programming that secures results for all ages and training levels. With over 170 locations opened and 700 additional locations currently in development globally, UFC GYM has revolutionized the fitness industry and positively impacted countless lives worldwide. UFC GYM offers the opportunity to own and operate a franchise domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit www.ufcgym.com.

Follow UFC GYM through the below platforms:

- FACEBOOK - https://www.facebook.com/UFCgym

- YOUTUBE - https://www.youtube.com/ufcgym

Follow UFC GYM India GYM through the below platforms:

- FACEBOOK - https://www.facebook.com/ufcgymindia

- INSTAGRAM - https://www.instagram.com/ufcgymindia

- YOUTUBE - https://www.youtube.com/ufcgymindia

- LINKEDIN - https://in.linkedin.com/company/ufcgymindia

Media Contacts:

Rizwan Khan - rizwan@ufcgym.in

Veronica Stranc - veronica.stranc@ufcgym.com

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