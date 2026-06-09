UK Digital Health Leader Voy Enters India Through 100% Acquisition of EarlyFit, Strengthening Presence in the Fast-Growing Indian Obesity Care Market

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 8: Voy, the London-headquartered digital healthcare company and market leader in GLP-1 obesity care in the UK, Germany, and Brazil, today announced its entry into India through the 100% acquisition of EarlyFit, one of India's leading online weight loss platforms.

Voy is emerging as a global multi-country leader in preventive healthcare, especially GLP-1-led weight loss. Voy entered Germany through the acquisition of Formel Skin ($40M raised) and has also acquired Morelife, Menopause Care, Optimale, and now EarlyFit.

This acquisition marks Voy's entry into one of the world's largest and fastest-growing healthcare markets with the goal to serve 150M obese Indians. This brings Voy's global clinical expertise, research, and technology to India, making this the first international D2C Health player to enter India.

Voy India will continue to serve patients across the country through a network of more than 20 endocrinologists and nutritionists, led by Dr. Saptarshi Bhattacharya (DM Endocrinology, AIIMS), along with EarlyFit co-founders Parth Chopra and Saloni Paliwal. Voy India will initially focus on weight loss and obesity care, leading with affordable generic semaglutide offerings that became more accessible after Ozempic's patent expired in India in March 2026. while gradually expanding into broader therapeutic areas using Voy's global clinical expertise. Eventually, they're expected to launch hair loss, dermatology, menopause, hormone, and testosterone replacement therapy, bringing learnings from global markets to India.

George Pallis, Founder and CEO of Voy, added, "We are incredibly excited to welcome the Early Fit team to Voy. This acquisition marks our entry into the most populous country globally, a really meaningful step towards building Voy into a truly global platform. It has been wonderful to see what Parth Chopra and Saloni Paliwal have built in the short time since they founded the business and to see the alignment in underlying values of patient centricity and quality of care."

Saloni Paliwal, co-founder of EarlyFit, now Voy India, added, "Through this partnership, we are bringing world-class obesity treatment to India at a pivotal moment when awareness is rising and access is expanding rapidly. By combining global expertise, advanced technology, and clinically proven systems, we are proud to launch India's most trusted and safety-first platform for obesity care."

In a peer-reviewed study involving more than 125,000 patients, Voy users achieved an average of 24% weight loss over 12 months, compared with 19% with medication alone. Ninety percent of patients reached their self-defined health goals while maintaining a market-leading clinical incident rate of less than 0.2%, significantly lower than the approximately 4% seen in standard care. University of Cambridge, Harvard University, Imperial College London, and UCL have shown that Voy's integrated care model delivers superior outcomes.

About Voy:

Founded in 2018, Voy is redefining how healthcare is delivered and accessed globally. With a strong presence in the UK, Brazil, and Germany, Voy has already served over 2 million patients globally. The company combines market leading clinical quality and safety, behavioural support, and ongoing care into a single, seamless experience. Voy helps people to address some of the most life-impacting conditions, from obesity and hormonal health to hair loss and menopause, as well as preventative care through its Do Health offering.

About Voy India (formerly EarlyFit)

Voy India (formerly EarlyFit) is a digital obesity and weight management platform serving patients nationwide through a network of specialist endocrinologists and clinicians. The platform provides evidence-based treatment plans, including GLP-1 therapies where clinically appropriate, combined with ongoing medical supervision and behavioural support.

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