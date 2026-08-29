Unicharm Brings Japan's No.1 Cat Care to India, Opening a New Chapter in Premium Feline Nutrition and Hygiene

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29: Founded in 1961 and operating in approximately 80 countries and regions under the philosophy "Aiming at realizing the cohesive society" Unicharm is the world's 10th largest and Japan's No. 1 pet care company. It entered pet care in 1986, offering a unique "total care" approach across nutrition and hygiene.

Globally, Silver Spoon is Unicharm's flagship feline nutrition brand and Japan's No.1 cat food. Since its debut in the Japanese market, Silver Spoon has consistently dominated the gourmet cat food segment, earning a reputation for exceptional palatability, real-seafood recipes and rigorous, industry leading quality standards. Today the brand's reach extends across Asia, including markets such as Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam- and now India.

The Legend of Silver Spoon

The brand draws its name from the European tradition of gifting a silver spoon to a newborn - a wish for a life of health and abundance. Rooted in the Japanese belief that cats are our children (Wagako), Silver Spoon is designed to be a daily gift of love, not just sustenance.

Why India, Why Now

India's pet care market is projected to almost double by 2030, driven by rising incomes, urbanisation and the "humanisation of pets." Cats, ideally suited to apartment living are among the fastest-growing, yet underserved, segments. The launch marks Unicharm's first foray into the Indian pet care category in July 2026 with Mumbai, extending a portfolio that has already made the company one of India's most trusted names in baby, feminine and wellness care.

The India rollout begins in Mumbai, the lead launch market and will expand nationwide over the coming months across modern trade, e-commerce, quick commerce, pet specialty stores and veterinary channels.

The Portfolio

The India range brings together three ways to pamper a cat: Silver Spoon wet food pouches in rich gravy and jelly textures, Lickyyy creamy treats made for hand-fed bonding moments, and Ezi-Lock Odour Cat litter for a fresher, cleaner home. It is crafted with 100% real seafood ingredients, and the umami flavour cats instinctively love, made to Japanese quality standards with no artificial colours or flavours. Silver Spoon turns everyday meals into a daily gift of love, while Ezi-Lock Odour Cat litter with it's trademarked Rapid-Solid Technology, keeps litter boxes fresh with fast clumping for easy scooping and long-lasting odour control designed for Indian homes. Together, they offer cat parents a complete way to nourish, bond with and care for the pets they treat as family.

Leadership

"Leveraging our global expertise, we're entering India with one ambition, the most delicious food and cleanest toiletries for pets and their owners. Together, we want to make Unicharm India's next cat care favourite." - Yuji Ikeda, Managing Director & Country President, Unicharm India

"India's cat parents deserve the very best, and our job is to make Silver Spoon and Ezi-Lock Odour easy to find and love, from neighbourhood pet stores to online. Starting in Mumbai, we're building strong partnerships across every channel to grow this category hand in hand with our retail partners nationwide." - Ashish Verma, Executive Director, Unicharm India

"Through Silver Spoon, we want to transform everyday meals into a gift filled with love. Our cats are our children, and they deserve the very best." - Bhoomica Middha, Senior Brand Manager, Pet Care, Unicharm India

The Road Ahead

From Mumbai, Unicharm India will phase into further metros, broaden variants and pack formats, and deepen omnichannel distribution, building a lasting premium pet care franchise. "Let's make a beautiful world for our pets, together."

About Unicharm: Founded in 1961 (Tokyo; TOKYO: 8113), Unicharm is a global personal and pet care leader in ~80 countries. Its flagship Silver Spoon is Japan's No.1 cat food. In India, Unicharm India Private Limited leads baby, feminine care and Wellness care- home to MamyPoko, Sofy and Lifree, now brings Silver Spoon and Ezi-Lock Odour to Indian cat parents.

Media Contact: Unicharm India Pet Care Marketing

Instagram: Silverspoon India

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)