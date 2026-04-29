UNIMAX World unveils 'Oxyluxe Living' in Dombivli East, setting a new benchmark in luxury living

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: UNIMAX World today announced the launch of its latest residential development, Oxyluxe Living at UniMax Life, in Dombivli East, marking a significant addition to the region's evolving luxury housing landscape. The unveiling took place at the company's sales office in Dombivli East in the presence of media and key stakeholders.

Positioned as a premium residential offering, Oxyluxe Living is designed to cater to the aspirations of modern homebuyers seeking a refined lifestyle experience. The project brings together thoughtfully planned spacious homes, contemporary architecture, and a host of world-class amenities aimed at elevating everyday living.

Addressing the media, Mohammed Israil Shaikh, Founder & Managing Director, UNIMAX World, shared, "the vision behind the development, stating that Oxyluxe Living reflects the company's commitment to creating high-quality residential spaces that combine comfort, convenience, and modern design. He highlighted that the project is conceptualized to offer a seamless blend of luxury and functionality, in line with the evolving expectations of urban homebuyers."

Adding to this, Salim Desai, Director, UNIMAX World, said, "Oxyluxe Living is designed as a future-ready development that integrates strong infrastructure, thoughtful planning, and lifestyle-led amenities. With Dombivli's rapid transformation, we see this project delivering both enhanced living experiences and long-term value for homebuyers."

Strategically located in Dombivli East--one of MMR's fastest-growing residential hubs--the project benefits from rapidly advancing infrastructure. With proximity to Metro Line 12, the upcoming Airoli-Katai Naka Freeway, and key arterial road networks, Oxyluxe Living offers seamless connectivity to major business districts while retaining the advantage of a peaceful residential setting.

The development is part of a well-planned mixed-use gated township spread across approximately 3 acres and comprises four iconic towers with configurations of G+28, G+27, and G+19 storeys. It offers meticulously planned 1 and 2 BHK luxury residences featuring efficient layouts, ample ventilation, and private decks that enhance the overall living experience.

A key highlight of the project is its expansive lifestyle ecosystem, featuring over 50 curated amenities designed to support wellness, recreation, and community living. These include a multi-level clubhouse with dedicated zones such as 'Aer' for fitness and social engagement, 'Ozonia Bay' for active recreation, and 'Mother Earth' for tranquil green spaces. Residents will also have access to co-working spaces, fitness studios, indoor and outdoor sports facilities, landscaped jogging tracks, infinity pool, and dedicated senior citizen zones.

Further enhancing convenience, the development integrates a premium commercial boulevard with curated retail, dining, and daily essential services, enabling a seamless live-work-leisure ecosystem within the project. Thoughtfully designed infrastructure elements such as double-height entrance lobbies, multi-level parking, advanced security systems, and well-planned internal circulation add to the project's appeal. The project is also aligned with sustainable development goals and is in the process of securing a Gold Category certification from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), reinforcing its commitment to environmentally responsible and energy-efficient living.

As part of the launch, attendees were invited for an exclusive site visit, offering a closer look at the project's scale, planning, and vision.

With Oxyluxe Living, UNIMAX World continues to strengthen its footprint in the MMR, reinforcing its commitment to delivering future-ready developments that combine design excellence, robust infrastructure, and long-term value for homebuyers.

About UNIMax World

UNIMax World is a forward-thinking real estate enterprise based in Navi Mumbai. Since 2016, the company has been redefining urban living by delivering residential, commercial, and industrial spaces designed around people, purpose, and progress. Every UniMax project is driven by sustainability, innovation, and empathy, to build joyful communities that stand the test of time. With a robust pipeline and leadership that blends integrity with vision, UniMax World is shaping the future of thoughtful living in the MMR.

Mr. Israil Shaikh, an alumnus of IIM Bengaluru, brings over 12 years of expertise in business development, project execution, and strategic leadership. Under his guidance, UniMax has delivered multiple high-quality projects such as Codename Pehla Ghar, Happy Home, Rise Home, Connect Park etc. with more than 2000 homes and commercial units planned in upcoming developments. Adding to the strategic vision is Mr. Salim Desai, Director, who brings three decades of cross-sectoral experience in corporate finance, M & A, digital transformation, and team building.

Web: www.unimaxworld.com

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