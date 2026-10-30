Unimech Aerospace Q2 FY27 Revenue Rises 98% YoY to Rs. 1,230 Mn; EBITDA Grows 164%, and PAT 103%

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 30: Unimech Aerospace & Manufacturing Ltd., a global high precision engineering platform specializing in manufacturing complex products, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2026.

For the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2026

- Revenue stood at Rs. 1,230.0 Mn, registering a strong 98% YoY and 14% QoQ growth supported by healthy demand and robust execution.

- H1 FY27 Revenue stood at Rs.2,306.2 Mn, achieving ~96% of FY26 Revenues

- EBITDA in Q2 stood at Rs.490.1 Mn up 164% YoY with robust margins of 40% and for H1 stood at Rs.882.6 Mn up 130% YoY highlighting operational excellence, a high-margin order mix, and strong operating leverage

- PAT in Q2 stood at Rs. 317.7 Mn, up 103% YoY and for H1 at Rs. 596.4 Mn, up 71% YoY capping a strong quarter of profitable growth and reinforcing our confidence in the momentum ahead

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Anil Kumar Puttan, Chairman & Managing Director, said, "The financial year continues to progress on a highly encouraging note for Unimech, with Q2 delivering strong momentum across our core business lines. In H1 FY27, revenue reached Rs.2,306 Mn, representing an 85% year-on-year growth driven by robust demand execution and early returns from our strategic growth initiatives. Backed by a consolidated order book of Rs.8,546 Mn, we are operating from a foundation of exceptional financial and operational strength.

The most compelling part is the expanding visibility of our business model. Long-term supply agreements and award programs with premier global aerospace OEMs are successfully transitioning Unimech from short-cycle tooling into recurring, high-volume 'flying part' manufacturing. In Semiconductors, our dedicated 20-month development pipeline with global OEM major has generated commercial revenues in H1, with a sharp step-up anticipated in H2. Furthermore, with parts prove-out happening at full force, serial production scaling over coming quarters will create a compounding, multi-year revenue runway.

Building scale-ready infrastructure ahead of demand is fundamental to our growth philosophy. Our automated special-process cell installation is underway, and our Middle East expansion via the Saudi Arabia JV ensure we possess the floor space, technical capabilities, and global presence required by top-tier OEMs. As we integrate these assets, we remain deeply focused on disciplined execution, prudent capital allocation, and driving sustainable, high-margin growth."

About Unimech Aerospace & Manufacturing Ltd: Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Bengaluru, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Limited (BSE: 544322 | NSE: UNIMECH) is an advanced integrated global precision engineering solutions platform serving high growth industries across aerospace, defence, energy, oil & gas, semiconductors, and other high-performance industrial sectors. The Company specialises in complex build-to-print and build-to-specification, with capabilities spanning across precision machining, fabrication, welding, complex assembly, special processes, advanced testing and validation. Operating from a 5,63,000 sq. ft. manufacturing base spread across units in India and overseas. Unimech combines deep engineering expertise with advanced 3, 4 and 5-axis CNC machines, and a digitally enabled production ecosystem to deliver mission-critical components and engineered systems with micron-level precision. The Company is certified to AS9100, ISO 9001, IATF 16949 and ISO 45001, reflecting its commitment to quality, safety and compliance for globally regulated industries.

For more details on Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd. - www.unimechaerospace.com

For Queries Contact

Dentsu One - Public Relations Abhishek Chawande / Sanjukta Ghadge

Email: abhishek.chawande@dentsu.com / sanjukta.ghadge@dentsu.com

Contact: +91 96645 16774 / +91 9892689895

Caution Concerning Forward- Looking Statements:

This document may contain statements, which reflect management's current views and estimates and could be construed as forward-looking statements. The future involves certain risks and uncertainties and could cause actual results to differ materially from the current views being expressed. Potential risks and uncertainties include factors such as general economic conditions, foreign exchange fluctuation, pricing pressures, competition and regulatory developments

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