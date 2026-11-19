PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: Pune, 15 November 2026: The 4th Edition of the Union Bank of India CME Soldierathon Pune drew 10,200 runners to the historic College of Military Engineering (CME), Dapodi, on Sunday, to commemorate the 246th Corps of Engineers Day. The event brought together serving personnel of the Indian Armed Forces, veterans, civilians, families, children and fitness enthusiasts under the motto "Run With Soldiers - Run For Soldiers."

Organised by Fitistan - Ek Fit Bharat in collaboration with the CME of the Indian Army, and led by Union Bank of India as Presenting Title Partner, Soldierathon has grown into a significant annual fitness and patriotic event.

Race Categories

- Half Marathon (21.0975 km)

- 10 km Run

- 5 km Run/Walk

- 1 km Corps of Engineers Day Celebration Walk

- Cheer Buddy category

A major draw was the chance to run alongside soldiers on the prestigious CME campus, along a scenic route past three lakes and forest stretches. For civilian participants, it offered a rare glimpse into the heritage and environment of one of India's premier military engineering institutions.

Major Surendra Poonia, VSM, Founder of Fitistan and Soldierathon, said: "CME Soldierathon is about bringing Indians together through fitness while celebrating the courage and service of our soldiers. The participation of 10,200 people is truly encouraging. We are grateful to CME, Union Bank of India, our partners, volunteers and every participant who made this edition an extraordinary success."

Shri Asheesh Pandey, Managing Director, Union Bank of India, addressing the runners, reaffirmed the Bank's commitment to stand with the nation's soldiers and to support Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's Fit India Movement.

Beyond fitness, the event backed the Government of India's "No to Drugs - Yes to Sports" initiative, the Fit India Movement and the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre (PRC), Pune.

Mrs Shilpa Bhagat, Co-founder, Fitistan, thanked CME, Union Bank of India, sponsors, partners, volunteers, medical teams and all participating organisations for their support in the successful conduct of the event.

With 10,200 participants, the 4th Edition marks an important milestone for Soldierathon, strengthening the bond between the Armed Forces and the civilian community.

About Fitistan - Ek Fit Bharat

Fitistan is India's biggest community fitness movement, founded by Major Surendra Poonia, VSM, and Mrs Shilpa Bhagat. It promotes the Fit Bharat initiative through community fitness events, supports wounded soldiers, and fosters health and national pride.

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