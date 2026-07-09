Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Engages With Live-Event Leaders at WOW Awards Asia 2026 as India's Experience Economy Takes Centre Stage

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9: The 17th edition of WOW Awards Asia 2026 concluded at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, marking a significant moment for India's live events, experiential marketing, MICE, tourism, weddings and entertainment industries.

Presented by Maharashtra Tourism, the two-day event was held on 3rd and 4th July 2026 and brought together leading voices from India and international markets under the theme "Community To Collective Consciousness." The edition reinforced India's growing position as one of the world's most dynamic destinations for live experiences, cultural programming, business events and large-format entertainment.

A key highlight of the event was the presence of Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, who engaged with senior leaders from the live events and experience economy. The Minister participated in a strategic industry interaction attended by leading stakeholders, including Deepak Choudhary, Founder & MD, EVA Live and EVENTFAQS Media, and Sabbas Joseph, Co-Founder, Wizcraft Group, along with other senior members of the events, tourism, hospitality and live entertainment ecosystem.

The high-level interaction focused on the future of India's experience economy and the role of live events in strengthening tourism, culture, destination marketing, employment and global perception. Industry representatives discussed how India's event infrastructure, talent base and cultural depth can be further developed to attract global events, large-scale weddings, cultural showcases, music festivals, business tourism and international entertainment formats.

The discussion also addressed the need for stronger industry recognition, improved infrastructure, streamlined execution support and deeper collaboration between government bodies and private-sector stakeholders. With India already hosting some of the world's largest cultural, religious, business and entertainment gatherings, the conversation placed renewed attention on the potential of live experiences as a serious economic driver.

Speaking on the direction of the industry, Deepak Choudhary said, "India has the scale, talent, culture and audience depth to become one of the world's most important experience economy markets. The next phase will depend on collaboration between government, venues, brands, artists and event professionals to build platforms that can travel, scale and create long-term value."

WOW Awards Asia 2026 reflected that momentum at scale. The event brought together thousands of delegates and professionals from across the events, experiential marketing, MICE, wedding, live entertainment, tourism, brand experience, hospitality, technology and creative sectors. The platform featured a wide range of conferences, masterclasses, showcases, exhibitions, performances and award ceremonies designed to recognise excellence and shape the next phase of the industry.

The 2026 edition saw participation from more than 25 countries, with a strong international delegation and wide representation from across India's event and entertainment ecosystem. Across the two-day summit, industry leaders and specialists participated in discussions on AI in event ideation, the rise of culinary entertainment, luxury destination weddings, sustainable energy solutions, destination marketing, talent management, creative production, hospitality experiences and the future of audience engagement.

According to event inputs, the convention featured over 150 speakers and panelists, more than 100 exhibitors, multiple artist performances and a large awards programme recognising excellence across the sector. The event also hosted key recognition platforms including the 35 Under 35 Awards, Wedding Power List, Women of the Year Awards and the Event Managers A-List Awards, celebrating emerging leaders, established professionals and organisations shaping the industry.

As one of Asia's established recognition and business platforms for the experiential industry, WOW Awards Asia has played an important role in bringing visibility to live events and brand experiences since its inception in 2009. The 17th edition further expanded that role by connecting stakeholders from tourism, government, entertainment, hospitality, media, creative production, weddings, MICE and destination management.

The event also featured participation and insights from leading names across media, entertainment, business and culture, with sessions and appearances involving industry voices, artists, creators and decision-makers. The programming reflected how experience-led formats are increasingly influencing tourism, brand communication, live entertainment, destination storytelling and consumer engagement.

For Deepak Choudhary, the 2026 edition represented another important moment in a career closely linked with the development of India's live events and entertainment industry. Choudhary has spent over two decades working across event education, industry media, intellectual property-led platforms, large-format concerts, talent development and live entertainment.

Through EVENTFAQS Media, WOW Awards Asia, Shows of India, EVA Live, MSEED and related initiatives, Choudhary has contributed to different layers of the industry, including education, recognition, business networking, content, artist programming and large-scale entertainment. His work has also extended into the India-Middle East live entertainment corridor through EVA Live.

EVA Live has been associated with concerts, festivals and live experiences featuring leading Indian and international artists, including Arijit Singh, A. R. Rahman, Bryan Adams, Enrique Iglesias, Atif Aslam, Tiesto, Shreya Ghoshal, Jubin Nautiyal, Prateek Kuhad, Satinder Sartaaj, Abida Parveen, Snarky Puppy, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Russell Peters, among others.

The company's work across India, the UAE and Qatar reflects the rising demand for large-scale Indian and South Asian live entertainment. Its regional projects have included shows at venues such as Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium and QNCC Doha, while its India portfolio includes major concerts and tours across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Goa, Kolkata, Jaipur and other cities.

At WOW Awards Asia 2026, Choudhary's presence alongside senior industry figures and the Union Minister underscored the increasing importance of structured dialogue between policymakers and the live-event business. With India's tourism and cultural sectors expanding, industry leaders are seeking to position events not only as entertainment, but as a driver of employment, destination value, cultural diplomacy and economic growth.

"The experience economy is not only about events; it is about how people remember cities, brands, destinations and cultures," Choudhary added. "India has a unique opportunity to build world-class event platforms that combine creativity, infrastructure, technology and cultural strength."

The conclusion of WOW Awards Asia 2026 in Mumbai has further strengthened conversations around India's potential to become a global hub for events and live experiences. With government engagement, private-sector leadership and international participation coming together on one platform, the edition marked a strong step forward for the country's event and entertainment industry.

As India looks to expand its presence across tourism, culture, MICE, destination weddings, festivals, concerts and global live experiences, WOW Awards Asia 2026 placed the spotlight on a sector that is rapidly becoming central to the country's creative and economic growth story.

About WOW Awards Asia

WOW Awards Asia is one of Asia's leading recognition and business platforms for the experiential marketing, MICE, live entertainment, wedding, tourism and event industries. Since its inception in 2009, the platform has recognised excellence in live events, brand experiences, business events, destination experiences, weddings and entertainment-led formats.

About EVA Live

EVA Live is a live entertainment company associated with concerts, festivals, cultural experiences, comedy shows and original entertainment IPs across India and the Middle East. The company works across artist programming, venue partnerships, brand associations and audience-led live experiences, with a focus on scalable entertainment formats across key markets.

For more information, visit: https://evalive.in

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