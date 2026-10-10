Union Minister Harsh Malhotra Inaugurates Bhartiya Shiksha Board's 2nd National Chess Competition in Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 10: Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road Transport & Highways, Shri Harsh Malhotra, inaugurated the 2nd National Chess Competition of Bhartiya Shiksha Board (BSB) at SR Capital Senior Secondary School, Delhi, on Saturday. The two-day championship, being held on October 10 and 11, forms the fifth phase of the Board's 2nd National Sports Competition 2026-27.

The nationwide sporting initiative has brought together approximately 1,000 young players from 35 schools across eight states, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam.

The competition is being organised in six phases across different cities. The first four phases were successfully conducted in Haridwar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Bulandshahr, respectively. Delhi is hosting the fifth phase, dedicated to chess, while the sixth and final phase is scheduled to take place in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, educators, school representatives, and distinguished guests. The young chess players demonstrated their concentration, strategic thinking, analytical abilities, and competitive spirit.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Harsh Malhotra emphasised the importance of sports and extracurricular activities in the overall development of students. He highlighted the role of chess in developing patience, discipline, logical reasoning, decision-making abilities, and strategic thinking among young learners.

He also appreciated the efforts of Bhartiya Shiksha Board in encouraging students to participate in national-level sporting activities alongside their academic pursuits.

Welcoming the chief guest and participating teams, Shri Lakshya Chhabaria, Head of School, SR Capital Senior Secondary School, highlighted India's historical contribution to the game of chess through the ancient Indian game of Chaturanga.

"Chess is not merely a competition of moves; it is a celebration of intelligence, patience, discipline, and strategic thinking. Its roots in India's ancient knowledge tradition remind us of our country's remarkable intellectual heritage. Through such initiatives, Bhartiya Shiksha Board is creating opportunities for students to develop modern competencies while remaining connected to Indian values and traditions," said Chhabaria.

He further stated that education should not be confined to textbooks, examinations, and academic achievements alone. It must develop a balance between knowledge, skills, character, and consciousness, preparing students to become responsible citizens capable of contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The Bhartiya Shiksha Board, through its educational and co-curricular initiatives, seeks to integrate India's rich cultural and knowledge traditions with contemporary educational practices. Its approach reflects the objectives of the *National Education Policy 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023*, which emphasise holistic, competency-based, and multidisciplinary learning.

The participation of students from eight states has also provided an opportunity for cultural exchange, mutual learning, national integration, and the development of sportsmanship among young learners.

The National Chess Competition will conclude on October 11 with the recognition of outstanding performances by participating students.

The six-phase national sporting initiative reflects Bhartiya Shiksha Board's commitment to promoting "Bharatiyata in Education", nurturing intellectual excellence, physical well-being, cultural awareness, and character development among students.

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