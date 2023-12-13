Uniqus Consultech Announces Strategic Partnership with Board International to Deliver Technology-Based Finance Transformation Solutions

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13: Uniqus Consultech Inc., the ESG and Accounting & Reporting Consulting company, announced a global strategic partnership with Board International ('Board'). Uniqus has strong domain knowledge and practical experience in delivering finance, risk, and governance advisory solutions to clients across industries. Board is the global leader for Intelligent Planning solutions, assisting clients with technology-driven solutions in areas such as planning, analysis and reporting including consolidated financial statements in a single cloud-based platform. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both organizations combining the strong product capabilities of Board with Uniqus' finance, risk, and governance consulting & implementation skills.

Uniqus has been committed to empowering finance and accounting teams with cutting-edge technology-driven solutions, and the collaboration with Board reinforces this commitment. Board's expertise in providing flexible technology platforms that can be customised to build solutions catering to specific situations completely aligns with Uniqus' mission to provide holistic solutions to its clients.

"We are excited to partner with Board and add value to our clients by assisting them address varied needs be it planning, analysis or reporting by using technology solutions. This alliance marks our commitment to treat every client situation in a manner that helps them achieve their business objectives," said Sandip Khetan, Co-Founder, Global Head of Accounting & Reporting Consulting, Uniqus Consultech.

Sanford Burley, Area General Manager for Board International expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "Uniqus' values of agility, excellence, collaboration, trust and driving impact aligns perfectly with Board's mission. We look forward to collaborating closely and helping finance teams achieve new levels of efficiency."

