India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], November 19: Recently, UNISOC achieved large-scale mass production and shipment of Cat.1 bis smart meters in the Indian market based on its 8910DM, V8850, and V8852 chip platforms, in partnership with Neoway Technology and Indian metering manufacturer Genus Power. UNISOC is deeply participating in India's infrastructure upgrade, providing core communication and computing foundations for the local energy digital transformation.

Empowering Complex Environments: Cat.1 bis Advantages

Facing India's complex urban and rural power environments, the Cat.1 bis solution leverages coverage enhancement capabilities superior to NB-IoT and cost advantages over Cat.4 to ensure stable connectivity and data transmission in high-rise buildings and remote rural areas. Through remote meter reading and real-time reporting, distribution companies can reduce labor costs and improve operational efficiency, while consumers can monitor electricity consumption in real time and receive balance alerts through mobile applications.

Building Foundations with Full-Scenario Connectivity

UNISOC's Cat.1 bis chips, including the 8910DM, ensure stable operation of Genus smart meters through communication, security, mature mass production, and global adaptation capabilities.

In terms of network adaptability, the chips maintain stable connectivity amid India's complex power environments and diverse network coverage conditions.

In terms of security mechanisms, the chips integrate TEE (Trusted Execution Environment) and hardware-level security capabilities such as secure boot, providing chip-level protection for data transmission and remote control, in line with the stringent security and compliance standards of the power industry.

In terms of industrial-grade reliability, the chips support wide temperature operating ranges, adapting to different climate conditions and grid environments across India to ensure long-term stable operation.

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