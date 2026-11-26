PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26: Universal Quartz leveraged its participation at ACE Tech Mumbai 2026, held from November 19 to 22, to showcase its latest engineered quartz designs to India's architecture and interiors community, while also strengthening its market presence through the finalisation of three new dealer partnerships. The showcase featured through-body veined surfaces, new translucent colours inspired by natural onyx and a range of finishes displayed across four interior settings.

A Closer Look at the Collections

Through-body veining was one of the key features of the collection on display. Unlike designs that appear only on the surface, the veining in these slabs continues through the thickness of the material. This offers greater continuity in applications where the edges and sides of a slab are visible.

The company also presented new translucent engineered quartz colours inspired by natural onyx. The designs draw on the depth, translucency and distinctive patterns of the natural stone, while retaining the properties of engineered quartz.

Polished, honed and fluted finishes formed part of the display. Together, the designs and finishes gave visitors an opportunity to explore different ways of using quartz in interior spaces.

The stall itself was arranged around four settings rather than a conventional series of slab displays. In the kitchen, quartz featured on the island, countertops, backsplash and flooring. The bathroom brought together fluted wall installations, polished wall surfaces and honed flooring. A bar and entertainment area used quartz across its counter, front elevation, walls and floor, while the living room setting featured quartz flooring and wall-mounted samples.

The idea was to show how the material could work across an entire interior, including bathrooms, living spaces and entertainment areas, and not just in kitchens.

"At Universal Quartz, our ambition has always been to push the boundaries of what engineered surfaces can offer. From dramatic through-body veining to translucent, onyx-inspired quartz, we are constantly exploring new possibilities in design and material composition. Innovation, for us, is a continuous journey. Every year, we aspire to make our products more distinctive, stronger, more durable and better in every aspect." said Aditya Singhvi, Founder & Director, Universal Quartz.

Industry Response and New Business Partnerships

Architects, interior designers, builders, real estate developers and trade partners from Mumbai and other parts of India visited the Universal Quartz stall during the four-day event. Conversations centred on the company's designs, finishes and their potential applications across different kinds of projects.

The three dealer partnerships finalised during the exhibition were a significant outcome for the company. Each represents a new market for Universal Quartz, supporting its plans to reach customers beyond locations where it already has a dealer presence.

"ACE Tech Mumbai was a remarkable opportunity to present the collective strength of Universal Quartz, our products, our manufacturing capabilities, our design sensibilities and the vision of our leadership. The overwhelming response from architects and trade partners has been incredibly encouraging. We are sincerely grateful to everyone who engaged with us and appreciated what we have brought to the industry." said Rakesh Mishra, President, Sales & Marketing, Universal Quartz.

A Stone Industry Legacy, with a Focus on Engineered Quartz

Universal Quartz's engineered quartz business is around five years old and draws on the experience of a wider stone business with a 30-year history. The wider business has an export presence in more than 35 countries, including the USA, Canada, Ireland, Greece and the UAE.

The company's current focus is on building its engineered quartz business in India, bringing its manufacturing capabilities and product range to a wider group of architects, designers, developers and trade partners.

Technology and Manufacturing

At its manufacturing facilities, Universal Quartz uses advanced press technology designed to support dense, durable slabs. CNC robotic processes help minimise manual intervention and support precision and consistency during production.

The company sources premium cristobalite from Sibelco, Belgium, and has a dedicated R & D facility for work on materials, finishes and product development. Its relevant countertop applications also carry NSF food-contact certification.

With a monthly manufacturing capacity of approximately 3.5 lakh sq. ft., the company has the production base to support its plans for a wider domestic distribution network. Product development remains an ongoing focus, with work on new colours, patterns and slab compositions alongside efforts to improve strength and durability.

Looking Ahead in India

Over the next 12 to 24 months, Universal Quartz plans to expand its dealer network across Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. It also intends to build stronger awareness among architects, interior designers, builders and developers, while continuing to introduce new designs and finishes.

The three partnerships finalised at ACE Tech Mumbai form part of this wider effort. The company's stated priorities are to make its products accessible in more markets and build lasting relationships with professionals across the Indian architecture and construction sectors.

"The response at ACE Tech has reinforced our confidence in the immense potential of the Indian market. Our priority now is to strengthen our presence across the country, expand our dealer network beyond metropolitan cities and bring our innovations to a much wider audience. We see this as the beginning of a long-term journey towards building a stronger, more accessible and design-driven Universal Quartz in India." said Aditya Singhvi, Founder & Director, Universal Quartz.

About Universal Quartz

Universal Quartz is an Indian manufacturer of engineered quartz surfaces. Its engineered quartz business builds on the wider group's 30-year experience in the stone industry and international markets. The wider stone business exports to more than 35 countries, including the USA, Canada, Ireland, Greece and the UAE.

The company focuses on engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial interiors, with an emphasis on manufacturing technology, product development and design. It is working to expand its presence across India through a growing dealer network and engagement with architects, interior designers, developers and trade partners.

To know more about Universal Quartz and discover what we do, you can visit our website https://universalquartz.in/ or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/universalquartz/

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