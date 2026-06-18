University of Melbourne in Top 25 for QS World University Rankings

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 18: The University of Melbourne has placed 22nd globally in the 2027 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings, released today.

The QS World University Rankings is one of the most comprehensive global rankings, evaluating more than 1,500 universities on a range of indicators related to research, employability, learning experience and global engagement.

Highlights include:

- The University of Melbourne ranked 19th globally and first in Australia for the Academic Reputation Indicator with a near perfect score of 99.7 out of 100. This highlights the University's strong standing among academic experts worldwide.

- The University also ranked first in Australia for Employer Reputation, with a score of 98.3, demonstrating the high regard employers have for our graduates and programs.

- The University's commitment to deliver impact by partnering on a global scale was also recognised, with the University ranked first in Australia for the International Research Network Indicator, achieving a score of 97.4.

- The University maintained a strong score for sustainability (97.7), ranking 11th globally and reinforcing with our commitment to building a more resilient future for the generations to come.

In the 2026 QS World University Rankings by Subject, released in March the University of Melbourne was the only Australian institution ranked in the top 50 across all five broad subject areas in 2026 and leads nationally for 22 narrow subjects.

University of Melbourne Interim Vice-Chancellor Professor Glyn Davis said:

"It is pleasing to see so many Australian institutions performing well in this year's QS rankings, with nine placing in the top 100. This showcases the strength and diversity of the Australian higher education sector and our position as a leading global destination for study and research."

"We are pleased to be ranked among the top 25 in the world, reflecting our commitment to world-leading, globally connected research and education that creates meaningful impact and enduring benefit. It also highlights the immense talent and dedication of our staff and students."

"As we prepare for the arrival of our next Vice-Chancellor, Professor Carolyn Evans, we remain focused on strengthening our global partnerships, advancing excellence in teaching and research, and ensuring our students are equipped to thrive in a rapidly changing world."

"These results reinforce our ambition to build on our momentum and continue contributing knowledge, innovation and leadership that benefits our communities, both in Australia and around the world."

University of Melbourne Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Global, Culture and Engagement) Professor Michael Wesley said the results reflect the University's performance across the factors that shape global reputation and graduate outcomes.

"The QS rankings give strong emphasis to academic and employer reputation, international collaboration and graduate outcomes, measures that influence how institutions are recognised globally and the opportunities they create for students."

"The University of Melbourne's results in these areas demonstrate the reach of our research, the strength of our partnerships, including our expanding student programmes, research initiatives and industry collaborations in India and the regard for our graduates among employers worldwide."

"In a competitive global environment, the connection between research, reputation and outcomes is becoming increasingly important in shaping student experience and opportunities after graduation. Our commitment to deepening engagement in key markets like India reflects this strategic priority, enabling us to create meaningful opportunities for students and advance collaborative research that addresses global challenges."

Examples of recent work include:

- University of Melbourne researchers found nearly one in five Australians with a disability experience social isolation and developed a new app, which aims to connect people with disabilities and carers.

- Melbourne researchers have led the world's largest study confirming most patients labelled allergic to penicillin are not truly allergic.

- Scientists have uncovered for the first time how Australia's iconic Twelve Apostles were formed, finding tectonic plate movements over millions of years lifted and tilted the giant structures out of the sea.

The University of Melbourne maintains its standing as the top ranked institution in Australia across two other major rankings: Times Higher Education (37 globally) and Academic Ranking of World Universities (38 globally).

The QS World University Rankings methodology is available here.

For more information on the University of Melbourne's global standing, visit our Facts and Figures page.

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