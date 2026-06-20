Unstoppable Type 1 Connect Brings Together Over 150 Individuals and Families in Delhi to Strengthen the Type 1 Diabetes Community

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 19: Unstoppable Type 1 Connect, a community-led initiative dedicated to supporting people living with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) and their families, successfully brought together over 150 participants in New Delhi for a day of education, awareness, emotional support, and community engagement.

Held at Radisson Blu, Dwarka, the event convened individuals living with Type 1 Diabetes, caregivers, healthcare professionals, diabetes educators, advocates, and industry partners to foster meaningful conversations around living with the condition beyond medical treatment.

Designed to address the everyday realities of Type 1 Diabetes, the event featured interactive sessions and peer-led discussions covering challenges across different life stages. Children shared their experiences navigating school, sports, friendships, and social situations while managing insulin therapy and glucose monitoring. Parents and caregivers engaged in candid conversations around diagnosis, fear, independence, caregiver burnout, and supporting children through adolescence.

Young adults discussed balancing Type 1 Diabetes with college, careers, relationships, travel, and personal independence, while dedicated sessions on women's health explored the impact of hormones, pregnancy, breastfeeding, perimenopause, menopause, and changing insulin needs on diabetes management.

Participants also took part in practical activities focused on glucose monitoring, recognizing blood sugar patterns, and making informed day-to-day decisions. The event further showcased diabetes care technologies and support solutions through interactions with leading care partners and provided opportunities for families to connect, exchange experiences, and build lasting support networks.

Speaking at the event, Mehak Dhingra, Certified Pediatric Diabetes Educator, Type 1 Diabetes Lifestyle Coach, and Founder of Unstoppable Type 1, said: "Type 1 Diabetes is not just about taking insulin. It involves hundreds of decisions every day and requires continuous learning, confidence, and support. Through Unstoppable Type 1 Connect, we wanted every individual and family to know that they are not alone."

Living with Type 1 Diabetes for more than 19 years, Dhingra has dedicated her work to making diabetes education more accessible and empowering individuals and families to manage the condition with confidence.

She added, "Treatment alone is not enough. People need education, emotional support, and a community that understands their journey. Our goal is to create spaces where science meets empathy and where no one feels isolated."

Unlike Type 2 Diabetes, Type 1 Diabetes is an autoimmune condition in which the body produces little or no insulin, making lifelong insulin therapy essential. Despite growing awareness around diabetes in general, understanding of Type 1 Diabetes remains limited, with many families continuing to face misinformation, emotional challenges, and social stigma.

Through initiatives like Unstoppable Type 1 Connect, the organization aims to bridge these gaps by promoting structured diabetes education, peer support, advocacy, technology awareness, and holistic care. By creating a collaborative ecosystem of patients, caregivers, healthcare experts, and educators, the initiative seeks to ensure that individuals living with Type 1 Diabetes have access to the knowledge, resources, and support they need to thrive.

The event concluded with a shared message echoed by participants and experts alike: "No one should have to live with Type 1 Diabetes alone."

About Mehak Dhingra

Mehak Dhingra is a Certified Pediatric Diabetes Educator, Type 1 Diabetes Lifestyle Coach, researcher, speaker, and Founder of Unstoppable Type 1 Diabetes Academy and Research Center. Diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes as a teenager, she combines lived experience with professional expertise to help children, adolescents, adults, and families navigate diabetes with confidence and independence.

About Unstoppable Type 1 Connect

Unstoppable Type 1 Connect is a community-driven initiative that brings together people living with Type 1 Diabetes, caregivers, healthcare professionals, educators, advocates, and diabetes care partners. Through education, awareness, peer support, and advocacy, it works towards building a more informed, empowered, and connected Type 1 Diabetes community.

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