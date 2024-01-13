Unveiling Coastal Odyssey; India's Pioneering Sustainable Coastal Border Expedition in collaboration with Lexus India

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], January 13: In a pioneering initiative, Oxbow Media is set to embark on an unprecedented expedition Coastal Odyssey-- India's first sustainable coastal border expedition connecting communities in collaboration with Lexus India and an array of Lexus's hybrid electrified powertrains available in the country.

In line with the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of border area outreach and connecting coastal communities and his push towards the resurgence of Indian maritime economic and military prowess, this historical expedition, stretching along the extensive 6200 kilometers of India's coastal border, marks a collaborative effort with the esteemed Indian Navy and Incredible India. At its helm, a fleet of Lexus hybrid electrified vehicles, namely the Lexus RX 450h, Lexus ES 300h & the Lexus NX which brings to life the winning design livery of the Lexus Nature Electrified Design Contest, will spearhead this sustainable venture, advocating for responsible development, fostering connections among coastal communities, and weaving threads of cultural harmony across diverse landscapes.

Lexus Amazing - Coastal Odyssey Kolkata to Kandla, a unique blend of Overlanding combined with adventure, exploration, and strategic cooperation is all set to be flagged off on the 9th of January from the historical Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata which is the oldest operating and only riverine major port of India on the banks of Hooghly River. The expedition will be completed in 21 days moving across 10 Indian states and will be culminated in Kandla Port, Gujarat.

The vision is to fuel an unprecedented expedition in Indian maritime border tourism fostering connections between coastal borders, communities and the glorious past of Indian Maritime while championing the principles of eco-friendliness and sustainability. This ambitious undertaking not only aims to forge deeper links among coastal regions but also aims to set a benchmark for responsible exploration. By promoting these values, this expedition stands as a testament to paint a vivid picture of conscientious travel, carving a narrative that resonates with stakeholders across the spectrum. India is blessed with a vast coastline with Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean in the west and Bay of Bengal in the East and the culture and heritage of this coastline is diverse, colorful and has served as a gateway for the outer world to look deeper into India.

Commenting on the initiative, Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice President, Lexus India said, "Lexus India is proud to be at the forefront of India's historic Coastal Odyssey - a groundbreaking journey with Oxbow Media that transcends borders and connects communities. It is a remarkable initiative that aligns seamlessly with our commitment to sustainable mobility and aligned with our efforts on 'Crafting a better tomorrow'.

The Coastal Odyssey expedition, powered by Lexus Hybrids, exemplifies the perfect synergy between luxury, adventure, and environmental consciousness. By traversing India's extensive coastal border, Lexus Hybrids not only showcase the capabilities of our hybrid powertrains, but also advocate for responsible tourism, cultural harmony, and community development. This unique blend of overlanding, adventure, and strategic cooperation truly reflects the ethos of an Amazing Lexus Experience".

Amidst the ebb and flow of challenges, the Indian Navy emerged resilient, evolving into one of the world's formidable naval forces. At present India boasts 13 major and 205 smaller ports along its coastline, pivotal engines driving the nation's economic growth. The Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Mumbai stands as a testament to industrial prowess, while the Tuticorin Port in Tamil Nadu, an artificial port and engineering marvel of independent India, adds to India's maritime heritage. Kandla Port in Gujarat, a vital hub for diverse cargo including petroleum products, underscores the nation's maritime trade significance. Guarding these vital ports, shipping routes, and Indian Merchant Ships lies within the purview of the Indian Navy, a custodian of maritime security and economic prosperity.

The maritime history of India is deeply rooted in antiquity, tracing its origins to the venerable epochs of civilization. From the flourishing Ports of the Indus Valley Civilization, such as Lothal, Bharuch, and Tuticorin, to their pivotal role in fostering trade links with distant civiOdysselizations like Mesopotamia and Greece, these coastal hubs have served as gateways that transcended geographical boundaries.

The account of India's maritime past bears testament to milestones such as the Maurya Dynasty's dedicated naval department overseeing coastal trade and the indelible contributions of Maratha King Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, hailed as the visionary Father of Indian Naval warfare.

Renowned for their dedication and valor in protecting the Coastline of the country the expedition will be joined by the distinguished officers of the Indian Armed Forces, as participants and they will enrich the civil-defence partnership with insights into coastal security including some high profile and responsible civilians such as Restaurateurs, Supreme Court Lawyers, high profile Bankers, India's top women golfers, etc.

Resonating with the vision of the expedition of sustainability our participants will navigate across the coastline of the country in Lexus Hybrid SUVs- the Lexus RX 450h and the Lexus NX, as well as the most successful Lexus model in India, the Lexus ES 300h. The team will promote environment sustainability, promote eco-friendly practices, reduce noise and air pollution setting a positive example of sustainable tourism. Sustainable tourism has become inevitable in preserving the natural and cultural heritage of the destinations while ensuring their long-term viability. It is crucial to harmonize sustainable economic development along with environmental conservation. The participants will visit historical sites including ports and forts, lighthouses, museums and naval establishments with the objectives of promoting eco-tourism, strengthening civil-military cooperation, showcasing the capabilities of Lexus hybrid vehicles, fostering national pride, and encouraging responsible and sustainable tourism.

Coastal Odyssey is an opportunity to explore the vibrant shores of India and navigate through the unique culture and lifestyles of people inhabiting these regions from the bustling fishing villages of Kerala, colorful markets of Goa, the beats of Konkani music and delicacies of Odisha and West Bengal. Digha, Contai, Astranga Port near Puri, Vizayanagaram Fort, Vizag Museum, INS Kurusura Submarine Museum, Kakinada Port, Pondicherry Shipyard, Shri Aurobindo Ashram, temples of Mahabalipuram, Gingee Fort, Ram Setu, Nagapattinam Port, Bekal fort, Old Goa, Chapora Fort, Ratnadurg Fort, Murud Janjira Fort, Gateway of India, INS Humla, Porbandar Fort, Somnath Temple and Kandla Port are the major highlights of the tour. The team will hoist the national flag of India at Ratangarh Fort and will celebrate the Republic Day in the Gateway of India.

The entire journey is a celebration of the rich tapestry of life that thrives along the country's shores promising a kaleidoscope of experiences along with unique experiences of exploring pristine beaches, interacting with coastal communities, and witnessing the Indian Navy's operational capabilities. Facilitated by Incredible India, partnering ably with the expedition are Radiocity as the Radio Partner, Grey Ghost Expeditions as the Driving Partner, Go Magic Trails as the Maritime Tourism Partner, and multi-functional performance additive, Milex as the Energy Partner. Coastal Odyssey has been envisioned to ensure responsible exploration of coastal regions and establish a harmonious equation between luxury, adventure, and community development.

For more information, please visit: https://oxbowmedia.in/

