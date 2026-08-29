Urvashi Rautela Fronts UNDRESS -- India's Luxury Intimatewear Brand for Men

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 29: UNDRESS, a new Indian luxury intimatewear brand for men, has announced the nationwide launch of its debut collection and campaign, fronted by actor and fashion personality Urvashi Rautela. Priced between ₹799 and ₹1,399, the thirteen-style debut collection enters a market where men's underwear has traditionally been built around comfort, utility and functionality. UNDRESS intends to occupy the whitespace beyond them: intimacy, desire, bold design and confidence. Built around the proposition "Intimatewear for Men. Designed by Her. For Him.", UNDRESS starts with a provocative cultural observation -- women have long been expected to make an effort when dressing for intimacy; why shouldn't men?

Filling the Whitespace in India's Innerwear Market

India has established mass innerwear brands, new-age comfort and fabric-led brands, and international premium labels, but UNDRESS believes a significant emotional and design whitespace remains between conventional men's underwear and women's lingerie. Women can choose intimatewear according to mood, occasion, attraction and self-expression; men's choices remain overwhelmingly functional. UNDRESS has been created to fill that gap by treating men's intimatewear as something consciously chosen for a date, wedding night, honeymoon, anniversary, holiday or intimate evening -- not merely something worn underneath clothes. The ambition is to make a man occasionally ask himself "What should I wear tonight?" with the same consideration he gives to his shirt, shoes, watch or fragrance.

Bold Enough for the World

UNDRESS is deliberately moving away from the familiar visual vocabulary of men's innerwear. Its debut collection combines striking prints, unexpected colours, expressive patterns and sensual silhouettes with premium construction to create designs intended to be noticed rather than hidden. The ambition behind the collection was not simply to create underwear that looks different by Indian standards, but to develop bold men's intimatewear capable of standing alongside distinctive design-led products anywhere in the world. With its design sensibility rooted in Paris and manufacturing in Indonesia, UNDRESS combines Indian entrepreneurship with global design and intimatewear craftsmanship.

The visual boldness is backed by a premium product experience. UNDRESS uses a 90% MicroModal and 10% Spandex composition chosen for its exceptionally soft, smooth, breathable and second-skin feel, supported by premium waistbands, considered construction and tailored fits. At ₹799-₹1,399, UNDRESS is positioned as accessible luxury -- bringing the design ambition, fabrication and finish consumers associate with significantly more expensive international intimatewear into a price point created for the aspirational Indian consumer.

A Men's Brand Seen Through a Woman's Eyes

Perhaps UNDRESS's most unusual differentiation is not simply what it makes, but who is driving the conversation. Founded by Shradha Chaturvedi, UNDRESS is conceived from a woman's perspective on men's intimacy and attraction. The brand is building its communication around female voices -- from its female founder to female influencers and its female brand ambassador -- bringing the female gaze into a men's category traditionally marketed almost entirely through male perspectives.

UNDRESS believes this inversion matters. Women have spent generations being told what to wear to feel attractive, desirable or confident in intimate moments. UNDRESS turns the question around and asks: what effort should men make? Rather than telling men what masculinity should look like, the brand intends to open a playful, contemporary conversation between men and women about attraction, intimacy, confidence and what each partner brings to the moment.

Speaking about the idea behind UNDRESS, Founder and CEO Shradha Chaturvedi said: "When we studied the category, the whitespace was striking. Men's underwear had become better at comfort, fabrics and fit, but almost nobody was talking about intimacy. Women have lingerie for different moods, moments and occasions, while men are still largely expected to wear underwear as a functional basic. I wanted to change that. UNDRESS is not about asking men to become someone else; it is about asking them to make an effort too. We have been uncompromising about the product and equally uncompromising about design. Our ambition is to create intimatewear in India that doesn't merely compete with Indian underwear brands -- it should be exciting enough to sit alongside the world's best."

Urvashi Rautela said: "What attracted me to UNDRESS was the idea behind it. Women have always understood that what you wear underneath can change how you feel -- your confidence, your mood and even the anticipation of a special moment. UNDRESS brings that conversation to men. I love that a men's intimatewear brand has been created by a woman and that women are being invited to have a voice in the category. If intimacy involves two people, why should making the effort belong to only one?"

The Campaign: Men Should Make the Effort Too

Urvashi Rautela fronts UNDRESS's debut campaign, bringing glamour, fashion and a distinctly female perspective to a traditionally male category. Rather than using a male celebrity to tell men what underwear they should wear, UNDRESS deliberately places a woman at the centre of the conversation. The campaign is intended to establish the brand's larger cultural proposition: "Men Should Make the Effort Too."

Female influencers will continue that conversation across UNDRESS's digital ecosystem, exploring attraction, relationships, dating, weddings, confidence and intimacy from a woman's point of view. The approach reflects a fundamental brand philosophy: UNDRESS is men's intimatewear, but women should have a voice in what men bring to intimate moments too.

The wedding and honeymoon market represents a particularly natural occasion for the brand. Indian weddings involve extraordinary attention to what the bride and groom wear publicly, yet very little conversation exists around what the groom chooses when everything ceremonial eventually comes off. UNDRESS sees weddings, honeymoons, anniversaries, gifting, dating and travel as opportunities to expand men's innerwear beyond an everyday replenishment purchase into an occasion-led intimatewear category.

A Growing Premium Opportunity

UNDRESS enters the category as Indian consumers increasingly move towards branded, premium and fashion-conscious innerwear. According to IMARC Group, India's male innerwear market reached approximately USD 10.7 billion in 2025and is projected to reach USD 16.5 billion by 2034. The premium male innerwear segment alone reached approximately USD 815.8 million in 2025 and is projected to grow to approximately USD 1.40 billion by 2034, supported by rising disposable incomes, fashion consciousness, e-commerce adoption and demand for higher-quality fabrics.

UNDRESS believes the next stage of premiumisation will not only be about better fabric technology or better fit. It will also be emotional -- giving men more reasons, occasions and desire to choose what they wear underneath.

UNDRESS launches as a digital-first brand through undress.co.in, giving the company control over the customer journey from discovery and selection to premium, discreet packaging and delivery. The brand will progressively expand its presence across leading fashion and lifestyle marketplaces and other relevant channels.

About UNDRESS

UNDRESS is an Indian luxury intimatewear brand for men founded by Shradha Chaturvedi and built around the belief that men should make the effort too. Conceived in India, influenced by Parisian design sensibility and crafted in Indonesia, UNDRESS combines bold design, premium MicroModal fabric and intimatewear craftsmanship to create products for moments beyond the everyday.

UNDRESS is attempting to build a new lifestyle category around men's intimatewear -- spanning intimacy, dating, weddings, honeymoons, gifting, travel and special occasions.

Women have lingerie. Men now have UNDRESS.

UNDRESS is available at undress.co.in and on Instagram at @worldofundress.

For further information, please contact:

Neeti Mathur | Senior Director | ThinkQue Consulting | +91 9289097538

Suhani Rana | PR Executive | ThinkQue Consulting | +91 8580548931

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)