PNN

New Delhi [India], June 1: The Cannes Film Festival has always been more than just a celebration of cinema. It is where fashion, beauty, luxury, and celebrity culture come together to create some of the most talked-about moments of the year. And at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2026, one Indian celebrity who once again captured attention across social media was Urvashi Rautela.

From her dramatic couture look to her glamorous beauty details, the actress ensured that every frame from the evening felt headline-worthy. While fashion pages and paparazzi accounts quickly began discussing her viral accessories and red-carpet appearance, beauty enthusiasts had their eyes fixed on another standout detail from the look -- her flawless matte lips.

The glamorous lip look seen on Urvashi for the amfAR Gala was created using the Forever52 Sensational Liquid Lipstick, a product that has steadily built a strong reputation within the professional makeup industry for its performance-driven formula and camera-ready finish.

Unlike everyday celebrity beauty conversations where products are often casually mentioned, red carpet makeup at events like Cannes works differently. Every element of the look is carefully selected by professional makeup artists who work under pressure, tight timelines, bright camera flashes, changing lighting conditions, and long event hours. For celebrity appearances of this scale, makeup artists rely only on products they genuinely trust to perform.

And that is exactly where Forever52 has built its identity over the years.

Forever52 has become one of the most trusted brands within India's professional makeup industry because its products are designed specifically for makeup artists and beauty professionals who need reliable performance on clients, celebrities, bridal makeup, editorial shoots, and high-glam events. The brand's growing popularity among professionals comes from its ability to deliver products that combine strong pigmentation, long wear, comfort, and flawless finish -- all essential requirements in professional artistry.

Today, many of the country's leading makeup artists trust Forever52 products while working with celebrities, creators, brides, and public figures because professional makeup is not just about colour -- it is about performance. Products used on celebrities during international appearances need to stay intact through hours of photography, media interactions, lighting changes, and constant movement without compromising comfort or finish.

The Forever52 Sensational Liquid Lipstick fits perfectly into this professional beauty space. Designed as a modern matte lipstick, the formula is lightweight, comfortable, and intensely pigmented, making it ideal for long-wear glam without the heaviness often associated with traditional matte lipsticks. The smooth texture allows makeup artists to create clean, defined lip looks that remain polished for hours.

Available in 25 versatile shades, the Sensational Liquid Lipstick collection has become especially popular among professionals because of its wide shade range that complements diverse Indian skin tones beautifully. From soft everyday neutrals to statement glam shades, the collection allows artists to create looks suited for both minimal beauty and dramatic red-carpet moments.

Another factor that makes the product stand out among professionals is its comfortable wear. Celebrity makeup today is no longer only about looking glamorous in pictures -- it also needs to feel effortless for the person wearing it. Lightweight formulas that remain comfortable through long appearances have become a major priority for makeup artists, especially during international events and award nights.

For Urvashi Rautela's amfAR Gala Cannes 2026 appearance, the Sensational Liquid Lipstick added sophistication and balance to the overall beauty look. While the outfit carried high-fashion drama and glamour, the lip look brought in elegance and refinement, tying the makeup together seamlessly. The result was a polished beauty moment that looked luxurious, modern, and red-carpet ready from every angle.

As more beauty lovers began noticing and discussing the lip look online, it once again highlighted the growing influence of professional artistry in celebrity beauty trends. Increasingly, audiences today are paying attention not just to celebrity fashion but also to the products and techniques trusted by the artists behind these looks.

This growing trust from professionals is also one of the reasons why Forever52 continues to dominate the professional beauty space in India today. The brand has positioned itself as a go-to choice for artists who need products that deliver consistency, versatility, and premium-quality results across every kind of makeup environment -- from bridal studios to fashion shoots to global red carpets.

At a time when beauty trends move faster than ever, products that continue to earn the trust of professionals naturally stand out. And with the Forever52 Sensational Liquid Lipstick making an appearance at one of the biggest global glamour events of the year, the product has now become part of one of Cannes 2026's most talked-about beauty moments.

Forever52 Sensational Liquid Lipstick

Price: INR 499

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