User360 Valued at USD 32 Million as It Launches the World's First End-to-End AI Marketing Platform

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10: User360 (user360.in) today announced it has reached a valuation of $32 million (approximately ₹268 crore), on the strength of what the company describes as a global first: a single, fully AI-driven platform that covers the entire marketing lifecycle - from buying the ad impression to closing the lead to retaining the customer.

Where growth teams today stitch together 10-15 separate tools - an ad platform, an attribution tool, a CRM, an engagement suite, an SEO tool, a creative agency - User360 collapses all of it into one AI-operated system. No other platform globally offers this complete stack in a single product.

The Complete Stack, In One Platform

User360 operates its own programmatic ad exchange, giving advertisers direct access to inventory and bidding - media buying on its own rails, not just a wrapper on other networks. AI intelligence runs paid campaigns end to end - monitoring performance across every channel in real time, shifting budgets, pausing underperformers, and scaling winners automatically to deliver the best possible ROAS without human intervention. Direct API and postback integrations trace every rupee of spend to revenue - first click to repeat purchase - independent of the ad platforms' self-reported numbers.

A full data layer unifies first-party, campaign, and behavioral data into activatable audience segments across every channel. Built-in competitive intelligence allows users to search any brand, see exactly what ads competitors are running, how long they've run, and which angles are winning. Ad creatives, videos, and variants are generated by AI in the brand's voice - inspired by winning market angles and tested automatically.

Agentic, self-optimizing customer journeys operate across WhatsApp, SMS, RCS, IVR, email, and push, rewriting themselves per user in real time. AI plans, creates, and publishes content across Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube autonomously, with approval workflows built in. Optimization extends not just to Google search but to AI answer engines and generative search, automatically monitoring and improving how brands appear in ChatGPT, Gemini, and AI Overviews.

Automatic recency-frequency-monetary segmentation with one-click sync of any cohort into live ad audiences provides RFM and cohort intelligence. Session-level visibility shows how users actually move through a product or site - where they hesitate, where they drop, what they ignore. Every lead is captured, scored, assigned, and followed up inside the same platform that generated it - no export, no leakage between marketing and sales. Every layer of the stack is backed by extremely granular reporting - down to the minute - so decisions are made on live data, not last week's dashboard.

Why It Commands a $32 Million Valuation

"There is no other platform in the world that owns the full chain - the exchange where the ad is bought, the attribution that proves it worked, the CRM that closes the lead, and the AI journeys that retain the customer," . "Everyone else sells you one link in the chain. We built the whole chain, and then we put AI in charge of running it. That is what this valuation reflects."

Because User360 owns every layer, its AI operates with complete data - it can see that a creative angle found in the Ads Library, generated by its AI, bought on its exchange, produced a lead in its CRM that became a repeat customer through its retention journeys. That closed loop is impossible to replicate with stitched-together point tools.

Built in India, Priced for India, Ready for the World

User360 was designed for the realities of Indian growth teams - WhatsApp-first communication, vernacular audiences, lean teams that need automation rather than headcount - at Indian price points, with a product built to compete globally against the likes of AppsFlyer, CleverTap, and Adobe's marketing cloud.

The platform's engine has been battle-tested in live consumer businesses before public rollout, correlating marketing actions directly with daily profitability.

About User360

User360 is the world's first end-to-end AI marketing platform - an AI-native system spanning its own ad exchange, attribution, DMP, creative generation, CRM, retention journeys, automated social, and AIsearch optimization (SEO/AEO/GEO), headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Learn more at user360.in

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