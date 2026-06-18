UST and Seattle Orcas Partnership Extended for 2026-27 Major League Cricket Seasons

BusinessWire India

Aliso Viejo (California) [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 18: UST, a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company, is extending its relationship with the Seattle Orcasof Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States and will be the franchise's Principal Partner for the 2026-27 MLC seasons. In this role, UST will support the Seattle Orcas throughout the team's 2026 campaign as cricket's popularity surges across the United States and Major League Cricket continues its rapid growth ahead of the return of cricket to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, USA. In recognition of this partnership, UST branding will again be featured on player kits, throughout MLC stadiums, in exclusive client experiences, and across advertising campaigns.

Cricket is the fastest growing sport in America, and UST has served as the Orcas' Principal Partner since the inaugural MLC season in 2023. Over the past three years, the Seattle Orcas and UST have leveraged insights from technology and organic community engagement to reach fans worldwide. The current partnership runs through 2027, and UST is committed to leveraging its expertise in artificial intelligence and digital solutions to build a future-ready organization and help the Seattle Orcas create lifelong memories for fans.

The continued collaboration between UST and the Seattle Orcas is another example of UST's core values and its belief in transforming lives in practice. During the upcoming 2026 season, the Orcas and UST will work to build on their long-standing partnership by expanding fan engagement opportunities and community events as well as backing youth cricket initiatives and promoting women's cricket. As the prominence of cricket continues to grow in the United States, UST is committed to expanding opportunity within cricket and inspiring the next generation of players and fans.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with the Seattle Orcas and to support a franchise that shares our commitment to excellence, inclusion, and creating a positive community impact. The on-field success of this team and the increasing profile of MLC represent an exciting moment for fans of this global sport in the United States and beyond," said Leslie Schultz, Chief Marketing Officer, UST.

"UST has been an important partner in our mission to grow cricket not just here in Seattle but in the United States. As we enter the 2026 Major League Cricket season, we are excited to continue expanding on this successful partnership. The support of our partners makes what we do on the field possible, and I want to thank UST for their support of our team as we collaborate to create meaningful experiences for our fans, our city, and the next generation of players," said Sean Cary, Chief Executive Officer, Seattle Orcas.

The 2026 Seattle Orcas season is scheduled to begin on June 18 and will run through July 11, with matches taking place in Grand Prairie, TX, Oakland, CA, and Pomona, CA.

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