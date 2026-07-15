UST Wins Seven Awards at the ET HRWorld Future Skills Awards 2026

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 15: UST, a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company, has been conferred with seven awards at the ET HRWorld Future Skills Awards 2026 across organizational and individual categories. The recognition across different leadership categories underscores UST's commitment to building future-ready talent and continuously strengthening capabilities that drive client value.

- Recognized across organizational and individual categories reflecting the depth of leadership, innovation, and learning excellence at UST

The ET Future Skills Awards (ETFSA) honour organizations driving impactful learning and talent development initiatives that empower people, build future-ready capabilities, and shape the workplaces of tomorrow. UST has been honoured with four awards in the Organizational category - India's Future Skills Impact Award, 'Gold' in Best Innovative Leadership Development Program, 'Silver' in Best Generative AI Learning Solution, and Excellence in AI-Driven Learning & Analytics. In the Individual category, UST received 'Gold' in Visionary Women L & D Leader - Mary Mathew and 'Silver' in Visionary Women L & D Leader - Krishna Ahir, and NextGen Learning Leader - Under 40 - Rajit Rangan.

"These awards are not just a celebration of learning programs; they are a recognition of the capability movement we are building at UST. The future belongs to organizations that can learn faster than change, build strategic skills ahead of demand, and translate learning into measurable business impact. At G.A. Menon Academy, our aspiration is to make continuous learning a cultural advantage and capability-building a strategic engine for UST's future growth," said Krishnan Nilakantan, Chief Learning Officer, UST.

The industry validation through the ET HRWorld Awards matters more at a time when skills are becoming a key source of competitive advantage. It recognizes UST's programs that are designed to contribute to the internal growth as well as setting a benchmark in developing the larger talent and learning ecosystem. The achievements reflect the depth of leadership, innovation, and learning excellence at UST.

UST's learning ecosystem is driven through the G.A. Menon Academy (GAMA), which shapes enterprise capability. The Learning and Development initiatives at UST have been steadily evolving from a traditional learning delivery model to a more strategic capability-building engine focusing on building future skills, enabling leadership effectiveness, accelerating AI adoption and readiness, and driving measurable organizational impact, closely aligned with business priorities.

About UST

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, driven by AI, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our AI-driven digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering, R & D, products, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive business outcomes. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse expertise, innovation, and agility into our clients' organizations--delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact--touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com.

Media Contacts, UST:

Tinu Cherian Abraham

+1 (949) 415-9857 (US)

+91-7899045194 (India)

Merrick Laravea

+1 (949) 416-6212

Neha Misri

+44-7733907820

Roshini Das K

+91-7736795557

SomSekhar CV

+91-9037888244

media.relations@ust.com

Media Contacts, India:

Adfactors PR

ust@adfactorspr.com

Media Contacts, U.S.:

S & C PR

+1-646.941.9139

media@scprgroup.com

Makovsky

ust@makovsky.com

Media Contacts, U.K.:

FTI Consulting

UST@fticonsulting.com

Media Contacts, Spain:

Noizze Media

Carmen Tapia / Ricardo Schell

ctapia@noizzemedia.com / ricardo.schell@noizzemedia.com

Media Contacts, APAC:

Lee Kye Vern

+65 8508 8387

WE-APAC-UST@wecommunications.com

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