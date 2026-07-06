Uzbekistan Gains Attention Among Indian MBBS Aspirants Amid Academic Reforms and Continued Embassy Support

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 6: As the admission season for the 2026 academic session gathers pace, Uzbekistan is emerging as one of the preferred destinations for Indian students seeking medical education abroad. With approximately 16,000 Indian students currently enrolled in medical institutions across the country, recent developments in academic quality, clinical training and regulatory engagement have drawn attention from students, parents and education experts.

The Embassy of India in Tashkent has stated that it is continuing to work with the Government of Uzbekistan and medical universities to support Indian students and facilitate compliance with the Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate (FMGL) Regulations, 2021 notified by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

According to the Embassy, the NMC Alert Note dated 1 April 2026 should be viewed as an advisory intended to encourage students to verify the FMGL compliance of medical universities before taking admission. The advisory also highlights the importance of relying on official information while making decisions regarding overseas medical education.

The Embassy has further indicated that discussions with Uzbek authorities and universities are underway to strengthen English-medium instruction, improve clinical exposure, enhance internship standards and further align medical education with the requirements prescribed by the NMC.

To assist prospective students, the Embassy has published detailed guidelines for Indian students seeking admission to Uzbek medical institutions. The document provides information on recognised universities, admission procedures, regulatory requirements and other aspects that students should consider before applying.

According to information released by the Embassy, around 16,000 Indian students are presently studying medicine in Uzbekistan. The major institutions hosting Indian students include:

* Andijan State Medical Institute

* Bukhara State Medical Institute

* Samarkand State Medical University

* Tashkent State Medical University (including its Termez branches)

* Tashkent Pharmaceutical Institute

* Urgench State Medical Institute

* Ferghana Medical Institute of Public Health

* Karakalpakstan Medical Institute

Government-operated universities, comparatively affordable tuition fees, English-medium programmes and expanding clinical training opportunities continue to be among the factors attracting Indian students to the country.

The FMGE December 2025 results have also been viewed as a significant indicator of changing trends. According to the published country-wise data, graduates from Uzbekistan recorded an overall pass percentage of approximately 42%, among the highest reported across major overseas MBBS destinations. Education observers note that the results reflect ongoing improvements in academic delivery, clinical exposure and institutional quality.

Separately, a group of Indian students has submitted a representation to the Haryana Medical Council seeking clarification regarding its recent advisory related to foreign medical education. Students have expressed the hope that continued engagement between regulatory authorities and stakeholders will provide greater clarity for those currently studying as well as prospective applicants.

The Embassy has advised students and parents to verify the regulatory status and FMGL compliance of any institution before seeking admission and to rely only on information available through official sources.

With continued cooperation between Indian and Uzbek authorities, ongoing academic reforms and increasing institutional engagement, Uzbekistan is expected to remain an important destination for Indian students pursuing medical education abroad. As admissions for the 2026 academic session continue, these developments are likely to play a key role in helping students and parents make informed decisions regarding overseas medical education.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)