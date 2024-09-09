Uzbekistan to Host ITMF Annual Conference and World Fashion Convention in Samarkand, Showcasing its Textile Heritage and Global Influence

NewsVoir New Delhi [India]/ Tashkent [Uzbekistan], September 9: The location of these marquee events in Uzbekistan suggests the importance of the country's rich history and reputation as a centre of textile craftsmanship. It marks its increasing influence and importance in the world's textile business. As Uzbekistan embraces the tenets of a modern economy with an increased global market orientation, it has come forth to stage these events, a confluence of key participants in the international textile and apparel industry. All critical actors in this industry will be present, including representatives of large brands, financial institutions, and major retailers. The presence of over 500 participants signifies their interest and commitment to engaging with a rapidly developing economy hinging on innovation, sustainability and global collaboration.

The conference straddles critical themes such as Innovation, Cooperation and Regulation. There are sessions devoted to the evolution and innovation of cotton fibres, a staple ingredient of the textile and apparel industry. Specific market stories from regions such as the Americas and Africa and countries like Uzbekistan will show common challenges and opportunities while delving into the nuances of these unique markets. There are sessions dedicated to the increasing significance of artificial fibres and the challenges and progress therein, including a discussion on the magical fibre, polyester.

A novel topic in the conference is manufacturers' audit fatigue, as they find the burden of satisfying compliance onerous. The session addresses these challenges through the eyes of manufacturers and suggests approaches to navigating changing regulations and requirements to be socially compliant in global supply chains.

Uzbekistan's experiences increasing its exports of textile and apparel products and evolving up the value chain provide valuable lessons to all participants in configuring sustainable, global supply chains.

Subsequent sessions address global challenges from an increasingly important sustainability perspective and examine the technological changes that will shape the future of the textile industry. Focused panels will explore sustainability and regulatory frameworks impacting the industry, and the steps companies can take today to prepare for the future. There are also specialist sessions on Digitalization and the use of AI in digital labelling to address skill gaps and improve efficiency in production and distribution.

Participants will also be able to engage in post-conference activities, including visits to local textile factories and a cultural tour of Bukhara, an ancient Silk Road city. These excursions will offer a deeper appreciation of Uzbekistan's textile heritage and its efforts to blend tradition with modernity.

