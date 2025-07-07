V. Shruti Devi Honoured at International Author Excellence Awards 2025 for Her Groundbreaking Work: Spirit of the Constitution

SMPL

Dubai [UAE], July 7: In an inspiring celebration of global literary talent, Vyricherla Shruti Devi was awarded the prestigious International Author Excellence Award 2025 for the second edition of her acclaimed book, Spirit of the Constitution: Fashions in Law, Politics, Environment, Winter/Spring 1998. The ceremony, hosted by Wings Publication International at the Marriott Resort, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, on 22nd June 2025, took place amidst a confluence of distinguished authors, policymakers, and thinkers from around the world.

V. Shruti Devi's book, a brilliant fusion of travel memoir, legal analysis, and archival storytelling, stood out for its unique narrative style and socio-political depth. Originally penned following her experiences as an India Visiting Environmental Law Fellow in the United States, the work captures a rich tableau of judicial spaces, wilderness preserves, and academic settings through the lens of an Indian constitutionalist. Her use of historical records, personal memorabilia, and nuanced commentary breathes new life into the Global India Story.

Spirit of the Constitution not only earned the Golden Book Award 2025 but also received a Certificate of Honour from the Supreme Court of India on Constitution Day 2024, and was featured at both the World Book Fair, New Delhi, and the London Book Fair 2025. These honours underscore the book's enduring relevance and intellectual reach.

At this prestigious stage of International Author Excellence Award in Dubai, V. Shruti Devi also delivered a compelling keynote address titled "In the Galaxy: Spirit of the Constitution." Presented before a global audience of authors and thought leaders, her keynote served as a timely and powerful reminder of the deeper values that should anchor modern democracies beyond legal interpretation--making it one of the most thought-provoking moments of the event.

Shruti Devi's literary voice, simultaneously scholarly and poetic, gives readers a compelling view of how law, politics, and culture are interconnected--and how constitutional spirit is not a doctrine, but a lived and living force.

The International Author Excellence Awards, curated by Wings Publication International, honour writers from around the world whose work embodies originality, depth, and meaningful impact. The 2025 jury featured distinguished literary and thought leaders like Dr. Kailash Pinjani, Dr. Deepak Parbat, Murali Sundaram and Manika Singh.

The recognition of V. Shruti Devi at the International Author Excellence Awards 2025 stands as a powerful affirmation of the enduring role that literature, law, and lived experience play in shaping a just and conscious society. Through her groundbreaking work Spirit of the Constitution, she invites us all to look beyond the letter of the law and into the heart of what it means to be human, responsible, and free. As voices like hers echo across international platforms, we are reminded that authors are not just storytellers--they are custodians of culture, conscience, and collective memory.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)